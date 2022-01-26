Danielle Collins Beats Alize Cornet To Make Australian Open Semi-Final | Tennis News

Danielle Collins swept into the final 4 of the Australian Open Wednesday to match her feat from 2019 and shatter French veteran Alize Cornet’s dream of creating a primary Grand Slam semi-final. The American twenty seventh seed got here by way of an intense conflict 7-5, 6-1 in sweltering temperatures on Rod Laver Arena to proceed her resurgence after surgical procedure final 12 months.

She will face both Polish seventh seed Iga Swiatek or Estonian veteran Kaia Kanepi for a spot within the ultimate.

Defeat was bitter-sweet for unseeded Cornet, who was in her first-ever Grand Slam quater-final after 17 years of making an attempt, however was unable to take it a step additional.

“It feels incredible, especially after some of the health challenges that I have had,” stated Collins, 28.

“To be able to get back to this level and be able to compete the way I have and be as physical as I have has been so rewarding.

“Especially taking part in towards the women I’ve been taking part in towards the final couple of matches, actually good opponents, actually nice athletes.”

Collins, a terrific college player who didn’t turn professional until the age of 22, has been in fine form since surgery to treat endometriosis in April last year then tearing her abdomen at Roland Garros.

She returned to win her maiden WTA titles at San Jose and Palermo and has now matched her 2019 run at Melbourne Park, the only other time she has made a Slam semi-final.

With temperatures hitting 34 Celsius (93 Fahrenheit), both players held their opening serve as they sized each other up in a first meeting of a pair renowned for their on-court intensity.

They probed for openings and the first break-point came on Cornet’s serve after Collins played a beautiful passing shot.

The Frenchwoman saved it and two more as the American pressed hard and she got her reward with a backhand volley to move 3-1 in front.

Cornet clung on but Collins was giving her few opportunities, until game 10 when nerves struck as she served for the set.

She netted a backhand to allow Cornet to break back for 4-5, but the American kept her cool to earn three set points at 6-5. Cornet saved two but then whipped a looping forehand long.

Collins kept up the pressure in set two and after holding serve broke to go 2-0 clear with a blistering forehand.

Cornet was demoralised and her head went down, broken again to slump 4-0 behind and there was no way back.

Collins has never been ranked higher than 23rd in the world since debuting in 2011, but she could crack the top 10 if she reaches the Melbourne final.

