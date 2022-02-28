Danish PM says volunteers can join Ukraine fight

Denmark will let its nationals be part of worldwide brigades forming to struggle in Ukraine towards Russian forces, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen stated Sunday.

“It’s a choice that anyone can make. This goes for all Ukrainians who live here, but also for others who think they can contribute directly to the conflict,” she stated in a press convention Sunday.

“There is nothing at first sight that would legally prevent someone from going to Ukraine to participate in the conflict, on the Ukrainian side,” she added.

Earlier Sunday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky urged foreigners to go to Ukrainian embassies worldwide to join an “international brigade” of volunteers to assist struggle invading Russian forces.

He had beforehand referred to as on foreigners with fight expertise to come back to assist defend his nation.

Danish PM Frederiksen earlier joined 10,000 folks in entrance of the Russian embassy in Copenhagen to sentence the invasion.

“It is all of you and all of Europe who are threatened by Russia”, she informed the group.

“We cry with you”, she stated, addressing Ukrainians.

