Danish supreme court rejects Iraqi torture compensation

Denmark’s supreme court docket on Tuesday overturned a decrease court docket ruling ordering the federal government to compensate 18 civilians tortured in the course of the Iraq conflict in a joint operation by Iraqi forces and a Danish battalion.

A complete of 23 Iraqi plaintiffs had sued Denmark after they had been arrested and subjected to “torture and inhumane treatment” in 2004 throughout operation “Green Desert” close to Iraq’s predominant port metropolis of Basra.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The supreme court docket dominated that for the reason that Danish troops neither took half in nor had been conscious of the torture, the protection ministry was not obliged to pay compensation.

An appeals court docket in Copenhagen had dominated in 2018 that though the Danish troopers didn’t be part of within the torture, they failed to stop the abuse.

It mentioned they had been conscious the prisoners confronted a “real risk” of being bodily abused by the Iraqi safety forces, and ordered the Danish state to pay 18 of them 30,000 Danish kroner ($4,300, 4,000 euros) in damages.

But the supreme court docket as a substitute discovered “the Danish forces had no command over the Iraqi military and police forces, that the operation was Iraqi-led, and that the Danish forces’ participation in and conduct of the operation was in accordance with the mandate they were sent under.”

“The Danish forces had no concrete and current reason to believe that the Iraqi parties would be subjected to abuses,” the court docket mentioned in a written assertion.

It concluded due to this fact that “the defense ministry is not liable for assaults committed by Iraqi special forces following the military operation with the participation of Danish forces.”

Experts have mentioned they hope the decision will make clear what accountability troopers have when taking part in navy missions overseas.

Read extra:

Iraqi officials: Five missiles hit Iraqi base hosting US

Iraq court sentences ISIS plotter of 2021 Baghdad market bombing to death

Forces at Iraqi base hosting US troops shoot down drone