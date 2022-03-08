Danni Wyatt: ‘Nat Sciver is the best allrounder in the world’

“We’re all really confident,” Wyatt stated. “We played some fantastic cricket the other night against the Aussies. Obviously we’re gutted not to get the win, but there’s so many positives that we can take away from that game. Especially with our batting. If we can put two and two together with the bowling and the batting, it will stand us in great stead for the rest of the tournament.”

Tuesday’s contest in Dunedin may show to be pivotal for each groups in a decent group stage, from which solely 4 of the eight groups can progress to the semi-finals.

Another West Indies win would put Stafanie Taylor’s staff firmly heading in the right direction for the final 4, whereas leaving England enjoying catch-up with back-to-back losses. However, Wyatt has religion in her team-mates, not least Nat Sciver , their centurion towards Australia, whom she believes is one of the best allrounder on the earth.

In reaching 298 for 8 in reply to Australia’s stiff goal of 311, England laid a number of the ghosts of their Ashes marketing campaign, through which they’d didn’t move 200 in any of the three ODIs. And Sciver was entrance and centre of their efforts all night time lengthy, claiming two of Australia’s three wickets to fall earlier than main the chase with 109* from 85 balls.

“She’s still as cool as a cucumber,” Wyatt stated. “Very calm is our Natty, nothing seems to faze her. She’s ready to go again for training this afternoon and then for the game tomorrow. I’ve always said she’s the best allrounder in the world. Her and Katherine [Brunt] together, we’re so lucky to have them both on our team.”

“In training and matches, Nat’s always so calm and cool, which spreads around the team. The other night she bowled ten overs, was very busy at midwicket and extra cover, and then went out and hit 100 off 80 balls, so hopefully she can keep up her good run of form. She’s just amazing.”

More of the identical could also be essential to hold West Indies at bay, given the power-packed nature of their line-up. In their three-run win over New Zealand, Hayley Matthews was the star flip with 119 from 128 balls, that includes 16 fours and a six. Bbut it was Deandra Dottin’s gorgeous remaining over that sealed the competition, as she delivered the ultimate three wickets for 2 runs in her first bowl since September.

“They’ve got some great hitters in their team, a great bowling attack as well,” Wyatt stated. “Dottin’s been around since I’ve been around. I’m getting old now, but she’s a game changer. Matthews can take the game away from you as well. But we’ll just go out there like we did the other day – nice and calm. Everyone knows their role, hopefully we’ll have fun and get those two points.

“With the Hundred and the Big Bash, loads of us have performed with and towards the likes of Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor,” she added. “So we all know what we’ll come up towards. We’re positively prepared for the problem, hopefully the cricket Gods are on our aspect tomorrow.”

“For a number of of us, this might be our final World Cup so we have got to go on the market and revel in each minute, and embrace the challenges” Wyatt on England’s upcoming matches this World Cup

Despite the defeat to Australia, England’s mood in their opening fixture was notably upbeat compared to the gloom that accompanied their Ashes setbacks. Much of that has been attributed to a week of post-quarantine R and R in Queenstown, and Wyatt believes that vibe has followed them back down to the South Island, and their new base in Dunedin.

“There’s a superb really feel across the group on the minute,” she said. “It’s a World Cup. We performed some nice cricket towards Australia. And we’re all actually proud of the way in which we performed. So there’s not many unhappy faces round. The solar’s lastly come out right here in Dunedin, so we’ll go for breakfast, benefit from the sights, then get actually centered for tomorrow’s match.

“This is my fourth time in New Zealand, which is incredible,” she added. “For a few of us, this could be our last World Cup so we’ve got to go out there and enjoy every minute, and embrace the challenges. In many ways, it was nice to play the Aussies first up. Now we can focus on all of the other teams and hopefully get on a roll, because there’s so many positives from that match the other night against the Aussies.

“Everyone appeared so snug, and it was small margins. You look again and suppose, if solely I finished that 4 then – or no matter – it will have been a unique recreation. But it is a World Cup. You’re going to be enjoying completely different groups each match. And it is about being prepared for that staff, getting ready nicely, and taking it recreation by recreation.”