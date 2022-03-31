Danni Wyatt ton, Sophie Ecclestone’s six help England set finals date with Australia
Wyatt added 116 with Dunkley earlier than Ecclestone’s career-best ODI figures polished off South Africa
England Women 293 for 8 (Wyatt 129, Dunkley 60, Ismail 3-46) beat South Africa Women 156 all out (Du Preez 30, Ecclestone 6-36, Shrubsole 2-27) by 137 runs
Fewer events might be extra befitting than a World Cup knockout for the defending champions of the match to ship an ideal recreation. Against South Africa within the 2022 ODI World Cup semi-final, England achieved that feat with an emphatic 137-run win in Christchurch.
South Africa began off fairly effectively of their new-ball burst on a recent Hagley Oval floor that had a good quantity of bounce, carry and motion. A well-directed outswinger from Marizanne Kapp had opener Tammy Beaumont edge to keeper Trisha Chetty within the fourth over.
Masabata Klaas created a chance off the primary ball of her spell. Wyatt leaned in and provided a thick edge to first-slip Lizelle Lee, who could not maintain on to the low catch and the ball raced away for 4. Wyatt bludgeoned an authoritative cowl drive one ball later and England completed the powerplay on 44 for 1.
Knight, who scratched to a 19-ball 1, was then adjudged lbw through the DRS off an Ayabonga Khaka inswinger. Sciver initially proved as much as the duty of maintaining the tempo when she joined Wyatt within the thirteenth over. But her keep could be lower brief to an 18-ball 15 as Ismail picked the primary of her three wickets, with a bouncer at that, lowering England to 77 for 3.
Wyatt responded to England’s ploy to focus on a robust swimsuit of hers with aplomb early in her 125-ball innings. South Africa’s quicks despatched down a barrage of short-and-wide deliveries, backed up with a well-patrolled arc between additional cowl and backward level. But it did not deter Wyatt from unleashing the lower at will, her most efficient shot on the day, which fetched her 34 runs.
With No. 5 Amy Jones, she led a sizeable rebuild, their 51-ball 49 stand taking England previous 125 inside 26 overs. Striking at over 90 for the very best a part of the innings helped Wyatt guarantee England’s run charge was by no means fairly a priority in batting-friendly situations, although the autumn of wickets was.
After Chloe Tryon took an agile catch working again to dismiss Jones for 28 off 32, Dunkley beautifully complemented Wyatt, who reached her half-century off 56 balls and hundred with a single within the 97th supply of her innings. The England dressing room lauded the trouble with a standing ovation as Wyatt raised her fist upon reaching the milestone. When she was dismissed within the forty fifth over, congratulatory pats on the England opener’s again and handshakes from the South Africans got here thick and quick.
On a belter of a floor that had lots for quicks to capitalise on early, Kate Cross was the subsequent to strike, bowling captain Sune Luus, making her a hundredth ODI look alongside Lee, by way of her defences. It was largely an Ecclestone present thereafter because the ODI No. 1 bowler ran by way of the center and decrease orders with wily variations and her trademark attacking left-arm spin.
The top-score from the South African line-up was a meagre 30. With seven wickets down inside 30 overs, even a miracle appeared unlikely to have the ability to avert a second elimination for them by the hands of England in a World Cup knockout.
Annesha Ghosh is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @ghosh_annesha