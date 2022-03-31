Danni Wyatt ton, Sophie Ecclestone’s six help England set finals date with Australia

England Women 293 for 8 (Wyatt 129, Dunkley 60, Ismail 3-46) beat South Africa Women 156 all out (Du Preez 30, Ecclestone 6-36, Shrubsole 2-27) by 137 runs

Fewer events might be extra befitting than a World Cup knockout for the defending champions of the match to ship an ideal recreation. Against South Africa within the 2022 ODI World Cup semi-final, England achieved that feat with an emphatic 137-run win in Christchurch.

Anya Shrubsole ‘s two early strikes, too, performed a pivotal function in England’s profitable defence of 293, skittling South Africa out for 156 in 38 overs. In what was a rematch of the 2017 World Cup semi-final , the victory on Thursday prolonged England’s unbelievable comeback within the match after three consecutive losses and sealed their sixth look within the remaining in 12 editions of the ODI World Cup.

South Africa have been no match with the bat or within the subject as Wyatt and Dunkley’s 116-run partnership set them the highest successful chase of their pursuit of a maiden look in a world match remaining. Against an opposition that consigned them to a heartbreaking loss within the semi-final in Derby 5 years in the past, South Africa bore the brunt of slipshod fielding. Five dropped catches off Wyatt alone between overs 10 and 41 meant the England opener received lifelines on 22, 36, 77, 116 and 117 en path to her maiden World Cup century.

Wyatt’s fourth-wicket century stand with Dunkley steered England to the second-highest whole in a 50-over World Cup knockout after South Africa despatched them in barely overcast and windy situations on the Hagley Oval. Dunkley, who scripted a match-winning rescue act with a fifty in England’s remaining league-stage recreation on Sunday, compiled a assured 72-ball 60 earlier than Ecclestone carted three back-to-back sixes off Shabnim Ismail throughout her 11-ball 24 at No. 8.

South Africa began off fairly effectively of their new-ball burst on a recent Hagley Oval floor that had a good quantity of bounce, carry and motion. A well-directed outswinger from Marizanne Kapp had opener Tammy Beaumont edge to keeper Trisha Chetty within the fourth over.

Masabata Klaas created a chance off the primary ball of her spell. Wyatt leaned in and provided a thick edge to first-slip Lizelle Lee, who could not maintain on to the low catch and the ball raced away for 4. Wyatt bludgeoned an authoritative cowl drive one ball later and England completed the powerplay on 44 for 1.

Knight, who scratched to a 19-ball 1, was then adjudged lbw through the DRS off an Ayabonga Khaka inswinger. Sciver initially proved as much as the duty of maintaining the tempo when she joined Wyatt within the thirteenth over. But her keep could be lower brief to an 18-ball 15 as Ismail picked the primary of her three wickets, with a bouncer at that, lowering England to 77 for 3.

Danni Wyatt scored 129 after surviving 5 dropped catches ICC through Getty Images

Wyatt responded to England’s ploy to focus on a robust swimsuit of hers with aplomb early in her 125-ball innings. South Africa’s quicks despatched down a barrage of short-and-wide deliveries, backed up with a well-patrolled arc between additional cowl and backward level. But it did not deter Wyatt from unleashing the lower at will, her most efficient shot on the day, which fetched her 34 runs.

With No. 5 Amy Jones, she led a sizeable rebuild, their 51-ball 49 stand taking England previous 125 inside 26 overs. Striking at over 90 for the very best a part of the innings helped Wyatt guarantee England’s run charge was by no means fairly a priority in batting-friendly situations, although the autumn of wickets was.

After Chloe Tryon took an agile catch working again to dismiss Jones for 28 off 32, Dunkley beautifully complemented Wyatt, who reached her half-century off 56 balls and hundred with a single within the 97th supply of her innings. The England dressing room lauded the trouble with a standing ovation as Wyatt raised her fist upon reaching the milestone. When she was dismissed within the forty fifth over, congratulatory pats on the England opener’s again and handshakes from the South Africans got here thick and quick.

England rounded out a supercharged efficiency with the bat with 75 runs of their remaining 10 overs. It wasn’t lengthy earlier than Shrubsole, who hit the profitable runs towards South Africa within the 2017 World Cup semi-final and was the Player of the Final, additional swung the sport their approach. She took a return catch to take away Laura Wolvaardt, the leading run-getter of this World Cup, for a duck second ball of her spell and had the opposite opener, Lee, caught by Sciver within the subsequent over.

Sophie Ecclestone gestures after dismissing Shabnim Ismail Getty Images

On a belter of a floor that had lots for quicks to capitalise on early, Kate Cross was the subsequent to strike, bowling captain Sune Luus, making her a hundredth ODI look alongside Lee, by way of her defences. It was largely an Ecclestone present thereafter because the ODI No. 1 bowler ran by way of the center and decrease orders with wily variations and her trademark attacking left-arm spin.

The top-score from the South African line-up was a meagre 30. With seven wickets down inside 30 overs, even a miracle appeared unlikely to have the ability to avert a second elimination for them by the hands of England in a World Cup knockout.

Either facet of finishing her maiden ODI five-for, Ecclestone despatched Ismail off with a finger-on-the-lip celebration and had Amy Jones stump Chetty for her sixth wicket. For a crew that turned the primary one in girls’s ODI World Cup historical past to make the ultimate after three consecutive defeats firstly of their marketing campaign, it was becoming that England’s win marked the first-ever girls’s ODI to characteristic a century and a six-wicket-haul