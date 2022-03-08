Dan’s $20k cash plan for some workers

Daniel Andrews has outlined a plan for some Victorian enterprise homeowners to earn an additional $20,000 by doing one factor.

Victorian companies may quickly be given new purpose to rent single mother and father by way of a scheme aimed to get the unemployed or underemployed again to work.

Premier Daniel Andrews made the announcement on Tuesday morning, detailing how the scheme will deal with workforce shortages.

Some companies will probably be given $20,000 to rent an unemployed or underemployed single father or mother as a part of the Jobs Victoria Fund program.

Mr Andrews stated the funds had been wanted after dramatic employment instability brought on by the pandemic.

“Single parents work incredibly hard to provide for their families, and that’s why we’re doing what we can to help make things like finding a job that little bit easier,” he stated.

“A job means more than just a pay cheque – it also means security, stability and a chance to build a life with those you love.”

The Premier, talking on International Women’s Day, described how greater than 80 per cent of major single mother and father within the state are ladies.

“This is about gender equity. It’s about supporting women through some of the most challenging times,” he stated.

The Jobs Victoria Fund helped create virtually 4000 jobs for folks whose work is affected by the pandemic, with greater than 60 per cent of those taken up by ladies.

The scheme comes after the state authorities introduced $1 million in funding for management applications aimed to deal with structural, gender-based boundaries to management roles.

Among the initiatives on supply are scholarships for rural ladies to affix management boards and schemes to offer culturally protected and neighborhood led coaching for Indigenous ladies.

Minister for Women Gabrielle Williams stated extra wanted to be accomplished to help Victorian ladies progress by way of the profession ranks.

“Systemic barriers continue to stand in the way of the career progression of many women,” she stated.

“Women have long been missing from key decision-making tables. By improving the representation of women in leadership, we’re ensuring that our institutions better reflect the diversity of our communities.”