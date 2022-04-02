Danueal Drayton extradited to New York to face charges in murder of Queens nurse Samantha Stewart

NEW YORK — A person accused of killing a Queens nurse after meeting on a dating app has been extradited to New York to face costs.

Danueal Drayton, 31, is being held in California on an unrelated crime.

The Queens District Attorney has charged Drayton with homicide and sexual assault.

Investigators say 29-year-old Samantha Stewart was discovered strangled at her residence in Jamaica in 2018 after a date with Drayton.

If convicted, he might withstand 25 years to life in jail.