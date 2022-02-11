Danvers Man Arrested For Child Pornography After Contractor Finds Hidden Room

DANVERS (CBS) – A Danvers man has been arrested on baby pornography costs after a contractor found a hidden room in his condominium.

The contractor was employed to renovate the lavatory in 68-year-old Mark Ternullo’s condominium in a multi-family house. The wall behind the tub needed to be eliminated on account of in depth water harm.

READ MORE: Canton Man Accused Of Bringing Gun To Worcester School Acquitted

“In doing so, the contractor found a hidden room in which multiple boxes full of pornographic images of children were stored,” the Essex County District’s Attorney’s workplace mentioned.

READ MORE: I-Team: Woman Warns Others After Losing $2.5M In Cryptocurrency Romance Scam

Ternullo, a psychologist, has been a tenant within the constructing on Butler Ave. for an estimated 23 years.

He was arraigned on one depend of possession of kid pornography in Salem District Court Thursday.

MORE NEWS: What To Monitor After Head Trauma, With Dr. Mallika Marshall

Prosecutors requested $500,000 money bail, however the decide set it at $10,000. If he makes bail, he has been ordered to stay beneath home arrest with a GPS monitoring gadget, keep away from kids beneath 18 and never use the web.