Darcy the new ruck king as Dockers celebrate Mundy in style

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham10 hours ago
3 minutes read


Sean Darcy’s ascension to the throne because the premier ruckman in WA was confirmed at Optus Stadium with a monstrous efficiency in Western Derby 55 to steer his workforce a hard-fought win over the Eagles.

Pitted in opposition to Nic Naitanui, the person who has had no less than one hand on the crown for a lot of the previous decade, Darcy’s presence round stoppages led the way in which because the Dockers needed to first overcome a fierce West Coast opening, then a superb Eagles defence, then their very own inaccuracy to grind out a 9.17 (71) to 7.5 (47) win.

Darcy was the unanimous decide because the Glendinning-Allan medallist for steering Freo to a win that retains their top-four hopes alive and ensures a top-six spot with one spherical of the home-and-away season remaining.



