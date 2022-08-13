Darcy the new ruck king as Dockers celebrate Mundy in style

Sean Darcy’s ascension to the throne because the premier ruckman in WA was confirmed at Optus Stadium with a monstrous efficiency in Western Derby 55 to steer his workforce a hard-fought win over the Eagles.

Pitted in opposition to Nic Naitanui, the person who has had no less than one hand on the crown for a lot of the previous decade, Darcy’s presence round stoppages led the way in which because the Dockers needed to first overcome a fierce West Coast opening, then a superb Eagles defence, then their very own inaccuracy to grind out a 9.17 (71) to 7.5 (47) win.

Darcy was the unanimous decide because the Glendinning-Allan medallist for steering Freo to a win that retains their top-four hopes alive and ensures a top-six spot with one spherical of the home-and-away season remaining.

He received 57 hit-outs, 4 clearances, took 5 marks and had 16 disposals in addition to getting ahead to kick an necessary purpose within the opening time period after the Eagles had began brightly.

The ruckman’s dominance , Blake Acres’ relentless run on a wing and the eventual engine-room superiority of Will Brodie, Caleb Serong and honoured veteran David Mundy helped the Dockers to a 46-34 benefit at clearances, a 57-44 edge within the inside-50 rely and sufficient possibilities to win.

The Eagles had been fierce at first and protracted nicely into the sport. Jackson Nelson went to Andrew Brayshaw and rattled him for 1 / 4. Tom Barrass (20 disposals with 12 marks) was very good all day and had assist alongside him in defence, with Shannon Hurn and Liam Duggan each enjoying stellar video games.

Mundy was his traditional composed self in his 373rd recreation and his thirty first western derby. He now has 17 wins and 14 losses in these derbies over his stellar 18-year profession.

Tempers flare early

The Eagles set the tone for an aggro derby match-up with a fierce first time period. They despatched Nelson to Brayshaw and obtained in his face the place doable. They additionally obtained early scoreboard stress on the Dockers with the sport’s opening purpose to Zac Langdon.

Fremantle had the higher of the going from there on in however they didn’t assist themselves. Serong conceded a double 50m penalty to reward a purpose to Jack Redden. Redden then returned the favour with a 50 of his personal which enabled Brayshaw into the sport with a purpose. Then Heath Chapman obtained mowed down within the goalsquare by Xavier O’Neill and the Eagles took a slender result in the primary break. There had been a number of melees however the Eagles would have hit the primary change feeling like they’d made an influence on the sport and tilted the Dockers a little bit off stability.

Camera Icon West Coast captain Luke Shuey tackles Fremantle’s Will Brodie. Credit: Jackson Flindell / The West Australian

Six-six-six anyone?

West Coast obtained so much proper earlier than half time on this recreation. Their tackling stress was monumental, they completed their work nicely inside attacking 50 they usually stored the Dockers on the hop.

But what was happening with their arrange at centre bounces? They made a meal of it 3 times, getting one warning then conceding two centre-square free kicks to the Dockers.

One of them virtually labored to their benefit, with Darcy kicking the ball into the person on the mark, however, maybe due to Nelson’s tag on Brayshaw, they stored on forgetting who was purported to be in there.

Camera Icon Fremantle midfielder David Mundy obtained a becoming farewell. Credit: Jackson Flindell / The West Australian

It allowed the Dockers to work to a 22-16 benefit at clearances and gave them a clear take a look at their attacking 50. But if the Dockers had been going into assault extra, the Eagles had been definitely higher at ending their work higher once they obtained there.

Jack Darling’s set shot from outdoors 50 within the greasy situations exemplified the kicking for purpose and it meant that Fremantle’s first half of 11 photographs to seven nonetheless added as much as solely a four-point lead at half time.

Eagles struggle in opposition to the tide

The Dockers led by 17 factors at three-quarter time and had taken management of the sport, however they didn’t have whole management on the scoreboard because of West Coast’s good defence and Fremantle’s poor ending.

They had kicked 7.14 by the ultimate change with Lachie Schultz, Griffin Logue and Acres all lacking photographs that most likely ought to have been kicked, even within the greasy situations.

Camera Icon Fremantle stand-in skipper Alex Pearce tackles West Coast defender Tom Barrass. Credit: Jackson Flindell / The West Australian

The Eagles defence held agency fantastically. Barrass simply had the higher of Rory Lobb of their duel and it didn’t assist Lobb that he obtained crunched and aggravated a sore shoulder. Hurn’s positioning was good and his ball use regular . But the Dockers midfield had gotten nicely on high with Darcy dominant, Brodie, James Aish and Serong robust within the quarter and Brayshaw beginning to shake off the Nelson tag.