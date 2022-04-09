Dark and Lovely relaxer products recalled, could cause hair breakage and scalp irritation | News24

NCC remembers Dark and Lovely relaxer which will result in hair harm for a full refund (Supplied by NCC)

Loreal has recalled some Dark and Lovely relaxer merchandise.

An remoted manufacturing incident led to an imbalance within the energetic uncooked materials.

Consumers are urged to return the affected merchandise to the purpose of sale for a refund.

Loreal is recalling a few of its 125ml tubs of Dark and Lovely Precise Diamond Straight and Shine relaxer after an remoted manufacturing incident led to an imbalance within the energetic uncooked materials.

Using the recalled product might trigger elevated hair breakage and scalp irritation.

Products from batch numbers 87UD00 and 87UD01 have been recalled.

The product was distributed nationally and exported to Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, eSwatini, Zambia and Madagascar.

READ | 20 million KOO and Hugo’s canned products to be recalled

“We urge South Africans who are in possession of Dark and Lovely Precise Diamond Straight and Shine relaxer 125 ml tub[s], to return the product [to] the point of purchase for a refund,” performing client commissioner on the National Consumer Commission, Thezi Mabuza, mentioned.

Loreal knowledgeable the fee of twenty-two client complaints.

NCC remembers Dark and Lovely relaxer which will trigger hair harm for a full refund (Supplied by NCC)

“The Consumer Protection Act requires that manufacturers and producers of products produce and supply goods and products [that] are of good quality and free of defects. We urge suppliers and manufactures to prioritise consumer safety at all times. The commission is monitoring the recall, based on its recall guidelines,” Mabuza added.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.