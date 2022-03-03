‘Dark day’: Decision to allow Russian athletes at Paralympics draws backlash

Russian athletes have been cleared to compete on the Winter Paralympics, however the resolution was met with fast backlash.

Russian athletes have been cleared to compete on the Winter Paralympics below the shadow of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, however the resolution by occasion organisers was met with fast backlash.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) held a gathering and posted a quick assertion saying athletes from Russia in addition to Belarus, which hosted troops for the invasion, could be allowed to compete as “neutrals”.

It got here after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) urged sporting federations internationally to exclude athletes from the 2 nations.

“They will compete under the Paralympic flag and not be included in the medal table,” the IPC mentioned.

President Andrew Parsons mentioned it was a tough time for the world and the Paralympic motion, however he urged opponents to deal with the “neutral athletes as they would any other athletes”.

“Unlike their respective governments these athletes and officials are not aggressors,” Parsons informed reporters in Beijing.

Parsons mentioned the IPC’s resolution “is the harshest possible punishment we can do within the framework of our rules”.

He added that the choice had not been unanimous throughout the committee however he wouldn’t disclose a breakdown of the voting.

Germany’s Olympic and Paralympic governing our bodies expressed dismay over the choice, describing it as “a dark page”.

“Not excluding these two delegations is incomprehensible,” fumed Friedhelm Julius Beucher, president of Germany’s Paralympic committee.

The 75-year-old is indignant that the IPC “did not have the strength to go beyond the regulations to stand on the side of humanity”, calling the choice “bulls***”.

“Here they argued with a set of rules, while in Ukraine there are no rules for shooting and killing,” he mentioned.

“This decision sends totally the wrong signal.

“What happened today was a dark page in the history of the IPC and the matter is not forgotten.

“It’s a dark day for the Paralympic movement.”

Thomas Weikert, head of the German Olympic Sports Confederation, was simply as dismayed.

“The decision of the International Paralympic Committee is wrong,” he mentioned.

Weikert mentioned that permitting Russians and Belarusians compete as impartial athletes “undermines the intention and the objective of (international) sanctions” imposed on Russia.

Karl Quade, Germany’s chef de mission, mentioned the worst factor concerning the IPC resolution was when “cheers broke out next door in the Russian House”.

“That was incredible,” he mentioned.

“It’s incomprehensible that the IPC makes a completely different decision to the vast majority of the sports world.”

Britain’s Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries additionally took a dim view of the choice.

“I am extremely disappointed in the IPC — this is the wrong decision and I call on them to urgently reconsider,” she mentioned on Twitter.

“They must join the rest of the world in condemning this barbaric invasion by banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing.”

The IPC will host a unprecedented common meeting this 12 months to vote on whether or not to make compliance with the Olympic Truce a membership requirement and whether or not to droop or terminate the membership of the Russian and Belarusian Paralympic committees.

It won’t maintain any occasions in Russia or Belarus till additional discover, it added. Parsons declined to say whether or not the IPC would take motion in opposition to any athletes protesting on the Games, saying it could act on a case-by-case foundation.

The Winter Paralympics open on Friday.

— with AFP