Dark web marketplace Hydra shut down following DOJ investigation

The world’s largest and longest-running darkish net market was shut down Tuesday following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice along with German authorities.

Prosecutors say Hydra, a Russian-language web site, accounted for “80 percent of all dark web market-related cryptocurrency dealings.” Since 2015, Hydra has obtained roughly $5.2 billion in cryptocurrency for unlawful transactions.

Authorities seized Hydra servers on Tuesday in Germany, confiscating cryptocurrency wallets containing $25 million price of bitcoin. The web site’s infrastructure has now been shut down following an eight-month-long investigation.

Court paperwork say that Hydra enabled customers to purchase and promote unlawful items—medicine, stolen monetary info, fraudulent identification paperwork—and providers like cash laundering, all anonymously, in line with court docket paperwork.

Vendors on the location allegedly supplied quite a lot of medicine on the market, together with cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, heroin and different opioids. Prosecutors say the distributors would “openly advertise” their medicine on the market, normally together with pictures and descriptions of the substances. Buyers even rated the sellers and their merchandise on a five-star score system.

Hydra had some 19,000 registered distributors and 17 million buyer accounts, in line with prosecutors.

“The darknet has been a key online marketplace for the sale of deadly drugs worldwide,” mentioned Administrator Anne Milgram of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). “The availability of illicit substances and money laundering services offered by Hydra threaten the safety and health of communities far and wide.”

Beyond medicine, Hydra allegedly featured distributors promoting false identification paperwork. Court paperwork say individuals have been in a position to buy paperwork like U.S. passports and drivers’ licenses. Moreover, paperwork might be custom-made to the patrons’ desires based mostly on pictures and different info they offered.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) issued sanctions in opposition to Hydra. In addition to sanctioning the location, OFAC is within the act of figuring out over 100 digital forex addresses related to Hydra’s operations which were used to allegedly conduct illicit transactions.

“The successful seizure of Hydra, the world’s largest darknet marketplace, dismantled digital infrastructures which had enabled a wide range of criminals—including Russian cyber criminals, the cryptocurrency tumblers and money launderers that support them and others, and drug traffickers,” mentioned FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“Today’s announcement is a testament to the strength and potency of our law enforcement partnerships here and around the world—and another example of our strategy to broadly target the entire illicit ecosystem that drives and enables crime,” Wray continued.

The FBI says its investigative efforts in opposition to the darkish net concentrate on “the most egregious criminal organizations and activities” and never particular person criminals. Typically, services contain youngster sexual exploitation; medicine; weapons; chemical, organic, and radiological supplies, in line with the FBI.

Newsweek reached out to the Department of Justice for remark however didn’t hear again in time for publication.

Purchases on the darkish net do not at all times stay in the dead of night, although.

Recently, a Utah man was arrested after admitting that he visited the dark web to hire a hitman amid a custody battle.

Back in 2019, two other dark web marketplaces were dismantled and three of the defendants have been named within the lawsuit linked to one in every of them.

All of that occurred after a report that confirmed a crackdown on more than 20,000 rogue websites on the open net that compelled distributors to underground websites.