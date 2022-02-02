Darwin rocked awake by earthquake

Darwin locals woke to their beds shaking and gadgets falling off cabinets after a 6.0 magnitude earthquake was felt within the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Residents in Darwin have as soon as once more been rocked awake by a magnitude 6.0 earthquake on Wednesday morning.

The earthquake occurred within the Banda Sea about 321km northeast of East Timor.

The Bureau of Meteorology mentioned the tremor was felt within the Northern Territory’s capital metropolis, however there have been no tsunami warnings to Australia.

Locals woke to their beds shaking and gadgets being knocked off cabinets round 3.47am native time.

More to come back.