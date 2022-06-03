Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell produce hefty stand to put New Zealand on top

By the shut, New Zealand’s fifth-wicket stand stood at 180, 3 times larger than the next-highest partnership within the match. No batter had reached fifty within the match earlier than Blundell obtained there through the night session, with Mitchell following him within the subsequent over. Their well timed present of resistance tipped a see-sawing Test within the path of New Zealand, after that they had been precariously positioned on 56 for 4 shortly after lunch.

The wicket of Devon Conway, gloving down the leg aspect off Stuart Broad, was the one one to fall after lunch, as Mitchell and Blundell utilized themselves to mastering each the circumstances and the opposition assault. Stokes introduced himself on for a sustained spell for short-pitched bowling – just like the one in Sydney through the Ashes which left him with a aspect pressure and little else in addition to – and though Mitchell nearly fell on the hook, his shot ballooning over mid-on, the tactic brought about New Zealand few alarms.