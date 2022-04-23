Dashing Hawk to miss Anzac Day clash

Hawthorn’s hopes of upsetting Sydney on Anzac Day have suffered a big blow, with dashing defender Changkuoth Jiath dominated out with a hamstring setback.

Jiath sustained the damage at coaching on Friday and can miss the Swans conflict at minimal, after Mitch Lewis (hamstring) and Ned Reeves (shoulder) already went down in final week’s win over Geelong.

The Hawks despatched him for scans however are nonetheless uncertain of the severity after he missed a number of matches with a hamstring setback two years in the past.

The thrilling 22-year-old loved a breakout season in 2021, enjoying 16 video games earlier than a posterior cruciate ligament damage prematurely ended his soccer yr.

Jiath’s risen from a uncooked class B rookie to one of many membership’s most vital footballers.

Camera Icon The Hawks will miss Changkuoth Jiath’s trademark run-and-carry model out of defence. Michael Klein Credit: News Corp Australia

He has picked up this season the place he left off, enhancing his career-best numbers nearly throughout the board, together with averaging 21 disposals, eight intercept possessions and 4 rebound 50s.

Jiath’s line-breaking run and vastly improved kicking abilities give Sam Mitchell’s staff a significant weapon down again as Hawthorn continues to shock with its progress.

The shock defeat of the Cats improved the Hawks’ season report to a few wins in 5 video games forward of the conflict with John Longmire’s 4-1 Swans in Launceston on Monday.

The Hawks will finalise their squad on Saturday, with Chad Wingard, Will Day, Max Lynch and potential debutants Jackson Callow and Ned Long the potential inclusions.

Day, who will return from per week out with concussion, looms as Jiath’s defensive alternative.