Data highlights lack of access to capital for women in SEA | southeast asia, genderlens investing, funding gap, startups, vc | FinanceAsia

Numerous research launched along side International Women’s Day IWD final week underscored an acute lack of female representation on the boards of listed firms.

The concern of gender disparity seems much more pronounced with regards to accessing capital a current report by DealStreetAsia revealed that of the $25.75 billion in personal capital raised by start-ups in Southeast Asia final 12 months, solely 17.2% went to these with at the least one feminine co-founder. While that is up from 16.5% in 2020, progress seems to be transferring slowly.

“There remains to be a number of work to be executed to make sure that the very best ladies founders have…