‘Data is the new gold’: A Slovenian company wants to be the IMDb of the music industry





The lack of knowledge and analytic intelligence made it more durable to identify tendencies and harder for artists, document labels and venues to navigate the business. “We were wandering in the dark,” says Umek.

Enter Slovenian start-up Viberate. Founded in 2015 by DJ Umek and his two managers, Vasja Veber and Matej Gregorčič, the platform gathers knowledge from main streaming websites, international ticket distributors and 24,000 radio stations throughout 150 nations and interprets this into a web-based profile for musicians.

The start-up goals to revolutionize using knowledge within the music enterprise. “The music industry is one of the coolest industries out there, but statistics not so much, and we’re joining those two worlds together,” Veber explains.

Viberate’s on-line dashboard presents a spread of insights, together with chart rankings, social media engagement and fanbase demographics. For the five hundred,000 artists all over the world who use the platform, for a payment of €59 ($66) per thirty days, the dashboard may help them perceive the place to focus their promotional efforts.

“I always go and compare my profile to other similar artists … and then there’s a clear sign of where I should invest more time, maybe more money, in a platform or in social media so it will help my career,” says Umek. Transforming the business Tatiana Cirisano is a music business marketing consultant and analyst at leisure intelligence firm MIDiA Research. She believes we’re witnessing an rising development the place, quite than releasing music movies for singles forward of an album launch, artists more and more “release their albums, go on social media, check the analytics, figure out what songs people seem to like the most and then from there say ‘this is the single, and this is the one that we’re going to put our music video budget behind.'” As effectively as artists, Viberate has 150,000 venues and 6,000 festivals utilizing the location, most notably Insomniac, America’s greatest promoter of digital music festivals, and the UK’s Glastonbury Festival. Analytics has additionally reworked how document labels function, says Cirisano. “Data has completely changed the way that talent scouts at labels work,” she observes. In the previous, scouts “used to go to gigs and listen to artist demos that got mailed in on a CD … They’d go with a gut feeling,” whereas the method has now modified to “looking at data, looking at an artist who seems to maybe be bubbling up and how many streams they get per month.” The international music streaming market was price $13.4 billion in 2020 , in response to business group IFPI and Spotify provides 60,000 new tracks every day — so the info helps “sift through all of the music activity out there,” explains Cirisano. By recognizing the significance of knowledge, music is following within the footsteps of different industries. “The movies have IMDb and the tourism industry has Airbnb and Booking.com, and those services were aggregating the entire industry,” says Viberate’s co-founder Veber. Viberate is one in every of a number of knowledge analytics firms aimed on the music business, together with Chartmetric, Soundcharts and Songstats. But some fear that an excessive amount of concentrate on knowledge analytics might compromise music’s inventiveness. “The music industry is inherently a creative place,” says Cirisano. “This is art that we’re talking about. It’s really hard to take an overly quantitative approach to that.” Instead, she advocates that knowledge be “a jumping off point” by which artists, labels and venues make their selections. DJ Umek takes it a step additional and argues that “data doesn’t kill creativity, it complements it.” Looking to the long run, Viberate’s objective is for each musician to be utilizing knowledge. As Veber places it: “In five to 10 years, being a musician and not having a profile on Viberate would be the same as being a guitar player without the guitar.”





