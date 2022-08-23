Data movement reports, cellphone records and bank statements outline Zandile Gumede corruption case | News24

Embattled former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and her co-accused have pleaded not responsible to prices levelled in opposition to them by the State.

Charges had been formally put to all 22 accused, together with Gumede, former eThekwini metropolis supervisor Sipho Nzuza, and councillor Mondli Mthembu in court docket on Monday.

The trial is scheduled to start out subsequent yr, following a sequence of delays in current weeks, with lots of the accused operating out of money to pay their legal professionals.

Former eThekwini mayor and current KwaZulu-Natal legislature member Zandile Gumede has pleaded not responsible to corruption, fraud and racketeering-related prices within the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban.

On Monday, senior prosecutor Ashika Lucken started the formal technique of studying out the indictment which comprises greater than 2 700 counts referring to fraud, cash laundering and racketeering amounting to greater than R300 million in Durban Solid Waste (DSW) funds.

The prices, that are anticipated to be learn by means of this week, concerned advanced auditing accounting rules that required forensic experience, Lucken mentioned.

All accused have pleaded not responsible to the costs.

Speaking earlier than Judge Sharmaine Balton, Lucken mentioned the State’s proof included 6 000 financial institution statements, 200 cellphone data by consultants and “other technical data movement reports”.

In getting into the indictment into the formal public document, she outlined that Gumede, councillor Mondli Mthembu, and former eThekwini metropolis supervisor Sipho Nzuza rigorously coordinated key officers who siphoned public funds to pick out firms.

Gumede initiated a sample of racketeering that positioned public funds into the fingers of particular firms, Lucken alleged in court docket on Monday.

She learn out components of the greater than 400 pages of the indictment in court docket the place she outlined Gumede was one of many essential “role players”.

Gumede would put out directions to her co-accused, deputy head of strategic and new developments at DSW Robert Abbu, chairperson of the eThekwini Bid Adjudication Committee (BAC) Sandile Ngcobo, Mthembu and Nzuza, Lucken mentioned.

Gumede, Nzuza, Abbu and Ngcobo had been the principle function gamers who “formed an enterprise”, based on racketeering prices within the indictment.

The now allegedly corrupt DSW contract was labeled as a “special project” the place Abbu, on instruction from Gumede and Mthembu, was appointed by Nzuza as head of the particular tasks, the State alleged.

Nzuza then appointed Ngcobo as chairperson of the bid adjudication committee for the particular mission to make sure the appointment of 4 most popular service suppliers.

Web of corruption

According to the indictment, the contracts of 27 DSW service suppliers had been attributable to expire in 2016 and 2017.

Abbu was accountable for the initiation of the provision chain administration course of to nominate service suppliers.

He should have finished this a yr previous to contracts expiring between May to August 2016, the State alleged.

Despite requests from his colleagues on the DSW, Abbu didn’t conclude the provision chain course of for the brand new contract timeously.

In January and April 2017, DSW acquired an estimated 1 088 quotations in response to invitations for quotations to nominate contractors for the brand new contract, with Abbu get together to this invitation course of.

The firms accused within the case – Omphile Thabang Projects, Ilanga LaMahlase Projects Pty Ltd, Uzuzinekele Trading 31 CC, and El Shaddai Holdings Group – offered a “continuity of structure for the unlawful activities of the enterprise”, the indictment learn.

Most of the greater than R300 million that was siphoned from the City would finally land within the coffers of Gumede herself or distributed to favoured councillors and community-based contractors (CBCs) favoured by Gumede and Mthembu.

The funds finally even benefitted the likes of the MKMVA, the indictment learn.

It continued:

[Gumede and Mthembu] enabled massive numbers of ANC ward councillors, ward committee members, members of enterprise boards and organisations, just like the MKMVA and Amadelangokubona, to profit financially from the DSW contract, thus rising the potential for being favourably regarded within the political enviornment by these beneficiaries.

Nzuza’s spouse, Bagcinile Nzuza, was additionally implicated in racketeering as somebody “who facilitated and participated in engagements with entities associated with the DSW tender at times when material decisions were being made in respect of the said tender”.

Outside court docket on Monday, Gumede’s spokesperson, Njabulo Mchunu, mentioned he was comfortable there was some progress within the case, as a result of Gumede “always wanted her day in court”.

Without proof, he alleged the State was usually “playing games” and stalling for time.

When requested concerning the particulars of allegations in opposition to Gumede, he mentioned she was wrongly blamed for a council resolution.

“This issue of the special project, it is a matter of understanding how the municipality works. Whatever decision the mayor makes, it has to be passed by council. She did not appoint herself as part of that project, it was council.”

The case continues this week.