Date with density: Major parties ignore real cause of housing pain

As each main events make their closing pre-election pitches on housing – shared fairness from Labor, tremendous for housing from the Coalition – neither facet has proven a lot willingness to deal with the elemental components which are making housing much less reasonably priced.

The easy truth is we’ve not constructed sufficient housing to satisfy the wants of Australia’s rising inhabitants. Among developed international locations, Australia has had the second-biggest decline in housing inventory relative to the grownup inhabitants over the previous 20 years.

Australia will not be constructing sufficient of the kind of housing folks need. Credit:Paul Rovere

Our cities provide too little medium-density housing of their internal and center rings. Australian capital cities are extra sparsely populated than cities of comparable measurement in different developed economies.

This will not be what most Australians need. It is a delusion that each one new first-home patrons need a quarter-acre block. Many would like a townhouse, semi-detached dwelling, or condominium in an internal or center suburb, slightly than a home on town fringe.