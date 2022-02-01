Dates confirmed for Boucher disciplinary hearing as Proteas head off to NZ | Sport

Proteas coach Mark Boucher can have his disciplinary listening to from 16 to twenty May.

Proteas coach Mark Boucher’s disciplinary proceedings have been set down for 16 to twenty May, Sport24 can verify.

The coach, who has been in control of the boys’s nationwide staff since December 2019, will journey with the Proteas for his or her tour of New Zealand on Wednesday.

He’ll additionally oversee the inbound two-Test, three-ODI go to from of Bangladesh that’ll begin in the course of March and finish on 11 April.

Cricket South Africa’s authorized staff and Boucher’s met last week Wednesday to iron out the finer particulars of the disciplinary proceedings they usually have been awaiting a response from Advocate Terry Motau SC, who can be chairing the proceedings.

Boucher’s lawyer Mohammed Chavoos welcomed the dates, saying it should afford them adequate time to organize their case.

“We welcome this ruling, and it gives Mark the opportunity to focus on his duties as the head coach,” Chavoos mentioned.

“It also enables his legal team to properly prepare for the May hearings. Mark also looks forward to establishing that the allegations made against him are misconstrued and unjustified.

Boucher, who represented the Proteas in 147 Tests, 295 ODIs and 25 T20s, faces gross misconduct costs on the subject of the ‘brown s***’ allegations levelled towards him by former Proteas teammate and present Eastern Cape Inyathi coach Paul Adams.

The scope of the gross misconduct costs additionally centre round how Boucher dealt with the Black Lives Matter challenge with the gamers of color within the staff final 12 months and his working relationship with former assistant coach Enoch Nkwe.

Nkwe had stepped down from his place in August final 12 months and cited considerations with the Proteas tradition.

Nkwe, a former Lions all-rounder who grew to become a well-travelled and profitable home coach with the Lions, grew to become the Proteas’ stand-in coach after the 2019 Cricket World Cup debacle.

On the appointment of Boucher as head coach by CSA’s director of cricket Graeme Smith, Nkwe grew to become the assistant.

The course of the disciplinary proceedings will decide whether or not Boucher, whose contract expires on the finish of the 2023 World Cup, may even take the Proteas on their winter tour to England and their summer time journey to Australia on the finish of the 12 months.