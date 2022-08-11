Daughter and dad’s dance to Sia’s Cheap Thrills will get your foot tapping

Pablo Puhle, a Brazilian dad and his daughter Veronica, are the Internet’s favorite duo. Their Instagram web page is stuffed with unbelievable videos of them dancing to varied hit songs, together with just a few Indian numbers. Their current share reveals them grooving to the music Cheap Thrills by Sia. There is an opportunity that their dance efficiency will make you wish to shake a leg too.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page devoted to the daughter and her dad. When translated from Portuguese, the caption reads, “You are perfect.” The video opens to point out them carrying matching outfits. They are seen standing of their ordinary spot in entrance of an enormous mirror. Throughout the clip, they’re seen displaying off some cool dance strikes.

Take a take a look at the video:

The video was posted about 11 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 5 lakh likes and the numbers are solely growing. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up varied feedback.

“She’s so good,” commented an Instagram consumer. “You both a great,” expressed one other. “Love this one,” wrote a 3rd. Many shared coronary heart emoticons to point out their reactions.