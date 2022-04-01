Daughter frames postcards she received from her father. Watch emotional video

A lovely video showcasing the bond of affection between a daughter and her father has left individuals emotional. In the video, the daughter shared concerning the postcards that her father wrote to her whereas on enterprise journeys. Shared by Instagram person Lauren Rosa Miller, the video will tug at your heartstrings too.

“A father’s love is unmatched. What’s so crazy is he kept these for me all these years later and I didn’t know it until I became his caregiver. As I was consolidating all his stuff into storage in preparation for the end, he pulled them out and handed them to me with a big grin on his face. I miss him dearly but I’m reminded of his love daily!” she wrote whereas posting the video.

The video opens to indicate the girl standing in entrance of a wall with a number of framed postcards hanging on it. Text inserts within the video clarify the story behind the postcards. “When I was a kid my dad would write me postcards from all his travels. As an entrepreneur running his own consulting farm, he had to travel a lot for work,” it reads. The textual content additionally shares about a number of the locations from the place she acquired postcards.

We received’t give away all the pieces the video exhibits, so check out the clip that will depart you very emotional.

The video has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered practically 6,400 likes. The submit has additionally acquired numerous feedback from individuals.

“Sis, this is so beautiful,” wrote an Instagram person. “Thank you for sharing… I lost my father about 4 months ago now. I was very close to my father; so grateful for the legacy of faith & love he left! Hearing/Seeing other stories of the love between fathers & daughters just lift my spirit… This is beautiful,” commented one other. “This is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” expressed a 3rd. “Oh, my heart! This is so beautiful. Blessings to you! May he shine on in your heart and your life, always,” expressed a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?