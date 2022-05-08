Daughter of Anna Nicole Smith pays tribute to Janet Jackson at Kentucky Derby gala

Dannielynn Birkhead paid tribute to Janet Jackson Friday night time on the on the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala by sporting the singer’s 2003 outfit to the identical occasion.

Birkhead, the 15-year-old daughter of the late Anna Nicole Smith, attended the gala along with her father, the photographer Larry Birkhead.

According to an Instagram post, Dannielynn wore the identical outfit that the multi-Grammy Award winner wore to the Barnstable gala almost 20 years in the past.

“It was purchased as a part of Janet’s @juliens_auctions benefitting charity. Ironically, Janet is expected to attend tonight,” Larry’s put up acknowledged.

Red carpet moments at Derby 2022: Celebrities from music, TV, and sports walk the red carpet

Dannielynn Birkhead and her father, Larry Birkhead, pose for a photograph on the purple carpet on the Barnstable Brown Gala Friday night time.

The Birkheads even received to fulfill Jackson in the course of the gala.

Janet was so gracious and complimentary of Dannielynn in her outfit,” Larry stated in a separate Instagram post. “She made Dannielynn so comfortable and even graciously posed for a photograph with us.”

A day later on the red carpet at the Kentucky Derby, The Courier Journal asked Dannielynn about that moment.

“It was actually enjoyable,” Dannielynn said. “She was extremely good.”

Larry additionally stated he was going to take his daughter to her first Jackson live performance after the Kentucky Derby. Jackson is set to perform at 7 p.m. tonight at Lynn Family Stadium. New Edition can even seem.

“It’s at all times been the folks of Louisville. You have at all times been so candy and so form, ” Jackson told The Courier Journal. “And that is so good, particularly when I’m away from dwelling and touring and drained. It’s at all times good to have that down-home feel-good love. That’s one thing I’ve at all times gotten right here in Kentucky.”

This article initially appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Janet Jackson honored by Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter at Derby gala