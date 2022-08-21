Daughter of Putin ally Dugin killed in car explosion

The daughter of an in depth ally to Russian President Vladimir Putin has been killed in a automotive explosion that, stories declare, was focused at her father.

Darya Dugina died when the automotive she was driving exploded on Saturday night after leaving a literary competition close to Moscow, which she had attended along with her father, Alexander Dugin.

Dugina, a outstanding journalist who overtly supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, was driving her father’s automotive, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. For some purpose, her father took a special car on the final minute, reported Russian information service TASS.

“As far as I understand, Alexander or probably they together, were the target,” mentioned Andrey Krasnov, the top of the Russian Horizon social motion and an individual conversant in her, based on the information service.

Dugina was sanctioned by the U.Okay. authorities final month for being a “frequent and high-profile contributor of disinformation in relation to Ukraine and the Russian invasion of Ukraine on various online platforms.” She promoted “policies or actions that destabilize Ukraine,” the U.Okay. authorities said.

Her father, Dugin, a political strategist, is believed to be a key adviser to Putin. Dugin’s philosophy, generally known as the “Russian world,” has been cited as a motivation for the invasions of each Ukraine and, previous to that, Georgia.

Dugin is an ultra-nationalist whose earlier publication, Foundations of Geopolitics, has been broadly used to affect the Russian army, police, and international coverage elites, based on stories. He additionally employed his daughter Dugina as his press secretary.

Dugina died on the scene, based on the press service of the Russian Investigative Committee within the Moscow area, reported TASS on Sunday. The automotive was engulfed in flames and left the street, hitting a constructing within the Odintsovo city district close to the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy.

The head of the Donetsk People’s Republic has blamed “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime.”

“The progress and results of the investigation of the criminal case are under the control of the Moscow Region Prosecutor’s Office,” the press service mentioned.

“All possible versions of the crime are being probed,” the press service added.