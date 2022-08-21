Daughter of Putin ally ‘killed in car bomb attack’
Moscow: The daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine was killed in a suspected automobile bomb assault outdoors Moscow on Saturday night, Russian state investigators stated.
Darya Dugina, daughter of outstanding ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed after a suspected explosive system detonated on the Toyota Land Cruiser she was travelling in, investigators from the Moscow area stated in a press release on Sunday.
A household good friend instructed Tass media that the Toyota Land Cruiser belonged to Dugin, who had meant to journey residence along with his daughter from an occasion however “went in a different way”.
TV footage accompanying the assertion confirmed investigators amassing particles and fragments from the spot the place the explosion occurred.
Investigators, who described Darya Dugina as a journalist and political professional, stated they’d opened a homicide case and can be finishing up forensic examinations to attempt to decide precisely what had occurred.
They stated they had been contemplating “all versions” when it got here to figuring out who was answerable for the crime.
Alexander Dugin, Darya’s father, has lengthy advocated the unification of Russian-speaking and different territories in an unlimited new Russian empire.
He desires that empire to incorporate Ukraine the place Russian forces are presently finishing up what Moscow calls a “special military operation” to demilitarise Ukraine.
Dugin is believed to be an ally of Vladimir Putin and to have influenced the Russian president’s views. Some Russia watchers assert that his sway is critical and others name it minimal. Dugin was sanctioned by the US in 2015 for his alleged involvement in Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.