Daughter of Putin ally ‘killed in car bomb attack’

Moscow: The daughter of an ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue who advocates Russia absorbing Ukraine was killed in a suspected automobile bomb assault outdoors Moscow on Saturday night, Russian state investigators stated.

Darya Dugina, daughter of outstanding ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed after a suspected explosive system detonated on the Toyota Land Cruiser she was travelling in, investigators from the Moscow area stated in a press release on Sunday.

Alexander Dugin along with his daughter Darya Dugina.

A household good friend instructed Tass media that the Toyota Land Cruiser belonged to Dugin, who had meant to journey residence along with his daughter from an occasion however “went in a different way”.

TV footage accompanying the assertion confirmed investigators amassing particles and fragments from the spot the place the explosion occurred.