Andrei Krasnov, head of the Russky Gorizont (Russian Horizon) social motion and a private acquaintance of the lady’s household, instructed TASS on Sunday that Dugina had been killed when her automotive caught hearth following an explosion.

When Dugina “turned onto the Mozhaiskoye highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, there was an explosion, the car caught fire immediately,” Krasnov instructed TASS.

“The flames completely engulfed it. She lost control because she was driving at high speed and flew to the opposite side of the road,” Krasnov added, as cited by TASS.

Images from the aftermath of the explosion started circulating on Russian social media Saturday, showing to indicate a car on hearth along with the street and smashed automotive components strewn throughout the encircling space. CNN will not be capable of independently confirm the photographs.