Daughter of ‘spiritual guide’ to Putin’s Ukraine invasion killed in car explosion: Russian media
Andrei Krasnov, head of the Russky Gorizont (Russian Horizon) social motion and a private acquaintance of the lady’s household, instructed TASS on Sunday that Dugina had been killed when her automotive caught hearth following an explosion.
When Dugina “turned onto the Mozhaiskoye highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, there was an explosion, the car caught fire immediately,” Krasnov instructed TASS.
“The flames completely engulfed it. She lost control because she was driving at high speed and flew to the opposite side of the road,” Krasnov added, as cited by TASS.
Images from the aftermath of the explosion started circulating on Russian social media Saturday, showing to indicate a car on hearth along with the street and smashed automotive components strewn throughout the encircling space. CNN will not be capable of independently confirm the photographs.
Krasnov instructed TASS he knew Dugina personally and that the automotive she was touring in belonged to her father. He believed Alexander was the true goal of the blast, or probably each of them.
“It’s her father’s car,” Krasnov instructed TASS. “Dasha (Darya) drives another car, but she drove his car today, and Alexander went separately.”
The senior Dugin is a far-right Russian creator and ideologue, credited with being the architect or “spiritual guide” to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He is presupposed to have vital affect over Russian President Vladimir Putin and is often described as “Putin’s Brain.”
Dugina, the daughter, was born in 1992 and studied Philosophy at Moscow State University, in response to TASS.
In March 2022, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Dugina for her contribution to an article on the United World International (UWI) web site suggesting that Ukraine would “perish” whether it is admitted to NATO. Dugina was UWI’s chief editor.