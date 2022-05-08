Daughter pays tribute to ‘loving’ father killed in Brunswick stabbing

The daughter of one of many males killed in a Brunswick double stabbing has paid tribute to her father, saying he was a mild soul, identified for his bubbly character and for placing others first.

Police are in search of the motive force of a dark-coloured ute who allegedly picked up 44-year-old suspect Jasmine Everleigh. She was arrested on a tram early on Thursday morning and subsequently charged with two counts of homicide.

Christine Abboud together with her father, Sarkis Abboud, who died on the way in which to the hospital after being stabbed in Brunswick final week.

Emergency companies found two males with deadly knife wounds at an residence constructing on the nook of Breese and Hope streets on Thursday. A 59-year-old Brunswick man, Samir Esbeck, was discovered lifeless on the scene whereas 61-year-old Sarkis Abboud died on the way in which to hospital.

A lady was captured on CCTV, obtained by Nine News, strolling down close by Sydney Road seen with blood on her ft. A 1.5-kilometre path of blood is also seen via laneways and a kids’s playground.