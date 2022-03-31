Daughter, Though Unmarried, Can Claim Marriage Expense From Parents: High Court

Unmarried daughter can declare marriage bills from dad and mom, Chhattisgarh High Court mentioned.

Raipur:

The Chhattisgarh High Court has dominated that an single daughter can declare the bills of marriage from her dad and mom below the provisions of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956.

A division bench of the excessive courtroom in Bilaspur was listening to a petition filed by a 35-year-old girl, Rajeshwari, a local of Chhattisgarh’s Durg district.

The bench of Justices Goutam Bhaduri and Sanjay S Agrawal on March 21 allowed her plea for listening to by admitting that an single daughter can declare the quantity of her marriage from her dad and mom below the provisions of the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956, mentioned the petitioner’s advocate AK Tiwari.

The bench put aside the order dated 22 April 2016 handed by the Principal Judge of household courtroom Durg and remanded the matter to the household courtroom for adjudication of the identical on deserves within the spirit of Section 3(b) (ii) of the Act of 1956. The courtroom has directed the events to look earlier than the household courtroom.

The petitioner, daughter of an worker of Bhilai Steel Plant (BSP) Bhunu Ram, filed a petition in Durg household courtroom below Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act, 1956, and made a declare that upkeep to the tune of round Rs 20 lakh be given to her within the mode of marriage expense.

The household courtroom had on 7 January 2016 dismissed the appliance by stating that there is no such thing as a provision within the Act {that a} daughter can declare the quantity of her marriage.

In her plea, Rajeshwari mentioned that the respondent (her father), Bhanu Ram, goes to retire and prone to obtain Rs 55 lakh as retirement dues, due to this fact, acceptable writ be issued directing the respondent-employer Bhilai Steel Plant to launch part of his retirement dues to the tune of Rs 20 lakh in her favour.

Challenging the order of the household courtroom, Rajeshwari had moved the excessive courtroom stating that as per the legislation, an single daughter can demand the bills of marriage from her father, claiming that the expense comes below the purview of upkeep, Mr Tiwari mentioned.

The bench thought of the choice as important and it has been authorized for reporting (AFR), he mentioned, explaining that the case would now be given place in all of the legislation books.

This the first-of-its-kind order by the excessive courtroom of Chhattisgarh, Mr Tiwari added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)