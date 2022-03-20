Daughter working abroad reunites with dad after three years. Watch emotional video

The movies that present individuals reuniting with their members of the family after a very long time are at all times emotional to look at. Keep your tissues prepared as a result of this video posted on Instagram completely suits that class too. It reveals a daughter assembly her father after three years. It is considered one of such movies which will go away you very emotional.

The video is posted on the Instagram web page Good News Movement. “SURPRISE. Daughter returns home after living & working abroad for the past 3 years and surprises her dad outside his repair shop. What a sweet father, he doesn’t want to get her shirt dirty,” they wrote whereas posting the video.

The clip reveals the daughter slowly approaching her father who lets out a cry of pleasure upon seeing her. We received’t give away the whole lot, so check out the video to look at how he reacts.

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being posted, the clip has amassed a number of likes. Till now, it has gathered greater than 95,500 likes and the numbers are solely growing. The video has additionally promoted individuals to put up varied feedback.

“I cry every. Damn. Time. With these beautiful videos!” wrote an Instagram person. “I feel this on so many levels,” expressed one other together with coronary heart emoticons. “He didn’t want to get her dirty but I have a feeling she wouldn’t have cared one bit,” commented a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?