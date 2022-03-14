Daunte Wright’s family balks at plan to take down memorial

Plans to take down a memorial on the suburban Minneapolis intersection the place Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a police officer are on maintain after his household complained

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Plans to take down a memorial on the suburban Minneapolis intersection the place Daunte Wright was fatally shot by a police officer are on maintain after his household complained.

Wright’s mom, Katie Wright, mentioned she and her husband, Aubrey, together with the household’s legal professional, Jeff Storms, will meet with Brooklyn Center metropolis supervisor Reggie Edwards and the town legal professional Troy Gilchrist on Tuesday after Edwards knowledgeable the household of plans to take down the memorial, the Star Tribune reported.

“Leave the memorial because it’s honestly not hurting anybody but it will hurt a lot of people taking it down,” Katie Wright, additionally typically makes use of the final identify Bryant, mentioned in an interview Sunday.

Daunte Wright, was killed on April 11 after Brooklyn Center officers pulled over the 20-year-old Black man for having expired license tags and an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror — violations that civil rights activists say are used as a pretext to cease Black motorists. Kim Potter, the white former police officer who mentioned she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Wright, was sentenced final month to 2 years in jail.

Edwards wrote in an electronic mail Friday — one month earlier than the anniversary of Wright’s loss of life — that they “anticipate reopening the sidewalk/trail at 63rd and Kathrene early next week.”

He talked about a number of choices about preserving the fabric on the memorial, saying the town might retailer them or requested whether or not memorial volunteers would wish to collect and archive the fabric.

The metropolis is excited by partnering with the household and memorial volunteers for a celebration on the anniversary, Katie Wright mentioned, including that Elliott has been supportive and “leading with his heart and doing what is right.” The venue of the celebration that weekend is to be decided, however a candlelight vigil might be held April 11 on the memorial.

