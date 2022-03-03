Dave Hughes’ brutal Qantas interaction

The comic has at all times been candid about his previous with alcohol and medicines – however one brutal interplay on the Qantas Lounge left him with a bitter style.

Comedian Dave ‘Hughesy’ Hughes has at all times been candid about his previous with medication and alcohol and has maintained his sobriety for a whopping 30 years.

But throughout his stint as MC at Tourism Australia’s flagship occasion Destination Australia 2022 in Melbourne in the present day, Hughesy stated folks didn’t at all times assume that was the case.

In a hilariously candid story, Hughesy admitted folks usually mistake his rugged look as him battling an enormous hangover.

“It is great to be here and I am sober. You need to remember that,” he stated.

“I may look like I’m drunk but I’m not. If you see me tomorrow morning or wandering around the streets of Melbourne I will not have a hangover, although people often assume I do.”

Hughesy stated folks frequently ask him if he’s had a “rough night”, together with a Qantas employees member.

“I love Qantas, I fly Qantas all the time and they do a great job,” he prefaced the story.

“But I was at the Qantas Club one morning and, I don’t drink at all by the way, I handed my frequent flyer card over to the woman behind the counter and she said ‘you must have had a rough night?’.

“I’d had nine hours sleep. I haven’t had a drink since 1992.”

Hughesy clapped again on the employees member.

“I said, ‘nup, I haven’t had a rough night, but I am having a rough morning’,” he stated.

“She said ‘why’, I said ‘I just met a dickh**d to be honest’.

“Anyway, she was a lovely person and we got through that.”

Hughesy has at all times been open about his previous, talking to information.com.au in 2018 about his experience with alcohol as a young man.

After dropping out of college and failing topic after topic of his enterprise diploma, Hughesy grew to become unemployed and slipped in to a lifetime of alcohol and common marijuana use.

“I was feeling depressed as a young man,” he stated.

“I was drinking too much, and when I’d drink I would get drunk. As a teenager and in my early 20s I was struggling with my own ego … that whole struggle to feel like you’re achieving things.

“Young men and young people can take life too seriously and I think drinking certainly didn’t help that … as well as smoking marijuana.”