Dave McCormick Requests Hand Recount in 12 Pennsylvania Counties 

Dave McCormick, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, requested a hand recount in 12 Pennsylvania counties within the state’s main election on Tuesday.

McCormick’s request for a hand recount comes as he reportedly trails movie star physician Mehmet Oz by lower than 1,000 votes out of the greater than 1.3 million forged by Pennsylvania Republicans.

Because Oz’s razor-thin lead is inside the 0.5 % threshold, an computerized recount was triggered. The computerized recount is totally different from McCormick’s request for a hand recount as a result of the mandated recount is completed with machines.

Pennsylvania counties have till June 8 to complete and submit their recount outcomes to the Department of State.

McCormick’s plea for a hand recount in 12 counties is over the alleged “15-20 thousand vote discrepancy between the ballots cast and the ballots counted,” in accordance with a McCormick marketing campaign senior official.

McCormick’s senior marketing campaign official told Fox News:

We’re doing a recount of a rely that I really don’t know the outcomes of… We have primarily two totally different sources of knowledge. One being the counties. Two being the Department of State, with utterly totally different [results]… We’re going to ask immediately for a hand recount of 12 totally different counties to get an entire sense of the delta between what the counties are offering our marketing campaign and what the Department of State [is providing]… We have between 15-20 thousand vote discrepancy between the ballots forged and the ballots counted.

McCormick’s workforce stated the Republican businessman would pay for the hand recount and run concurrently with the mandated machine recount to keep away from pointless delays.

“We don’t want to cause any delays. We want the Republican primary voters to know that they have a winner whether it’s by one vote or a thousand votes, so we can all get behind the nominee and beat Fetterman in the fall,” the senior marketing campaign official said.

“There’s a list of counties and precincts where the undervote falls outside the norm… We’re asking for hand recounts in the outlier areas…. We’ve gone day after day after day with no reconciliation between the vote count and the vote tally,” the marketing campaign official added.

However, McCormick’s request for a hand recount might be impacted by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s latest resolution to pause a decrease courtroom’s ruling that allowed Pennsylvania to rely undated mail-in ballots in a November 2021 Lehigh County courtroom election.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit overruled a state legislation that required mail-in and absentee ballots to be submitted in an envelope with a written date on May 20. The Third Circuit concluded the date requirement for these ballots is “immaterial” and ordered the state to rely them. Pennsylvania’s Department of State suggested counties to rely undated mail-in ballots after the Third Circuit’s resolution.

However, now that Alito has paused the Third Circuit’s resolution, it’s unsure whether or not that will have an effect on McCormick’s request to the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania to rely mail-in ballots obtained by 8:00 p.m. on main election day however weren’t dated.

There is not any timeline for when the Supreme Court will absolutely hear the talk and subject a written opinion about Pennsylvania’s undated mail-in ballots.

McCormick reportedly “appeared to make progress convincing the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court to side with his view” simply hours earlier than Alito issued his two-sentence order.

Commonwealth Court President Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer reportedly “appeared receptive at times to the Third Circuit’s conclusion that the way the state currently implements its dating requirement is arbitrary.”

“Have you ever made a mistake when you put a date on something? I know I have. … Should that defeat a person’s ability to vote?” Cohn Jubelirer asked Oz’s attorneys in courtroom on Tuesday.

Oz’s marketing campaign counsel, John Gore, accused McCormick’s authorized efforts of being a part of a “broader effort to thwart the apparent will of Pennsylvania’s voters.”

However, McCormick has allies amongst Pennsylvania election officers who help counting the undated mail-in ballots.

“We think the only real answer here is that these votes should be counted. If all the voter did was leave off an irrelevant date, then we should not disenfranchise them — and that’s what we’re talking about here, disenfranchisement,” Pennsylvania Chief Deputy Attorney General Michael Fischer said.

In mild of the courtroom battle going down at numerous ranges of the judiciary, state election officers have advised counties to rely undated mail-in ballots however maintain these numbers separate from the general vote rely.

Whoever is victorious after Pennsylvania’s ballots are recounted will go on to face Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman within the November basic election.