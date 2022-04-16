David Beckham Fast Facts | CNN





CNN

—



Here’s a take a look at the lifetime of retired skilled soccer participant David Beckham.

Birth date: May 2, 1975

Birth place: London, England

Birth title: David Robert Joseph Beckham

Father: David Edward “Ted” Beckham, an equipment repairman

Mother: Sandra (West) Beckham, a hairdresser

Marriage: Victoria (Adams) Beckham (July 4, 1999-present)

Children: Harper, Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn

Retired skilled soccer (European soccer) participant nicknamed “Becks.”

Married to Spice Girl Victoria (Adams) Beckham, nicknamed “Posh Spice.”

Midfielder recognized for his capacity to “bend” his free kicks, curving the ball round or over defenders to attain. The film title, “Bend it like Beckham” is a tribute to his kicking type.

Won league titles in 4 completely different nations whereas enjoying for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain.

Played 115 occasions for England between 1996 and 2009.

Leadership Council Member of Malaria No More UK.

1991 – At age 16, leaves dwelling to play in Manchester United’s coaching league.

April 2, 1995 – Premier League debut with Manchester United.

1996 – Gains recognition when he scores a aim from the midway line, a kick of just about 60 yards.

September 1996 – Makes his worldwide debut within the World Cup qualifier towards Moldova. England wins 3-0.

1998 – Is named to the English nationwide staff for 1998 World Cup.

1998 – Beckham is given a crimson card and ejected from a second spherical World Cup match for kicking out at Argentina’s Diego Simeone, which contributed to England’s elimination.

1999 – Leads Manchester United to a treble, profitable the English Premier League, FA Cup and European Champions League trophies.

November 15, 2000 – Is named captain of England’s nationwide staff.

April 2002 – Breaks a bone in his foot however later competes within the World Cup finals in June. England finally loses to Brazil within the quarterfinals.

May 2003 – Breaks his hand throughout a 2-1 win over South Africa in Durban.

June-July 2003 – Traded by Manchester United to Real Madrid. He indicators a four-year contract with Real Madrid for $40 million.

November 27, 2003 – Receives an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) from Queen Elizabeth II.

January 10, 2005 – Appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, with a give attention to this system Sport for Development.

August 3, 2005 – Is awarded libel damages from the tabloid, the People, that accused him of constructing hate calls to a former nanny.

March 9, 2006 – Settles a libel case towards the British tabloid, News of the World, over a 2004 headline that learn, “Posh and Becks on the Rocks.”

January 2007 – Signs on with the Los Angeles Galaxy, an American Major League Soccer staff.

July 21, 2007 – Plays his first recreation with the LA Galaxy. It is initially reported he’ll obtain an estimated $250 million over the lifetime of his five-year contract, however later revealed that the Galaxy can pay him $32.5 million over 5 years.

March 26, 2008 – Appears for the one centesimal time in an England uniform. During the England/France recreation Beckham receives a standing ovation from either side as he leaves the sphere throughout a substitution.

January 2009 – Loaned by the LA Galaxy staff to the AC Milan membership. He initially agrees to a three-month stint with the Milan staff however the mortgage is prolonged to 6 months.

December 2009 – Is loaned to AC Milan a second time till the tip of the Italian season in May.

March 14, 2010 – Tears an Achilles tendon throughout an AC Milan match and is unable to play within the World Cup.

December 1, 2012 – Plays his ultimate recreation with the LA Galaxy.

January 31, 2013 – Announces that he has signed with Paris Saint-Germain for 5 months and can donate the pay to a youngsters’s charity in Paris.

May 16, 2013 – Announces that he’ll retire from professional soccer on the finish of his season.

February 5, 2014 – Announces he will establish a Major League Soccer franchise in Miami.

February 9, 2015 – Launches 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund, a collaboration with UNICEF to assist children at risk zones world wide.

November 18, 2015 – People names Beckham its “Sexiest Man Alive” for 2015.

January 29, 2018 – MLS announces that Miami has been awarded the league’s 25th franchise, about 4 years after Beckham first introduced his intention to train his proper to purchase an MLS franchise in February 2014. The Beckham franchise will probably be backed by Cuban-American businessmen Jorge and Jose Mas, CEO of Sprint Corporation Marcelo Claure, leisure producer Simon Fuller and the founding father of Japanese telecommunications agency SoftBank, Masayoshi Son.

September 5, 2018 – Beckham’s Miami growth staff broadcasts it title, Club Internacional de Futbol Miami, Inter Miami for brief.

March 1, 2020 – Inter Miami plays its debut MLS game.

October 2, 2020 – An organization co-founded Beckham, Guild Esports, lists on the London Stock Exchange, turning into the primary esports franchise to go public on the LSE.

March 20, 2022 – Beckham hands over control of his Instagram account to a physician in Ukraine, in a bid to spotlight the work of medical professionals caring for sufferers amid the Russian invasion of the nation.