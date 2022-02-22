David Branagan: ‘amongst Australia’s foremost geologists’
He taught secondary faculty science and labored in photo-geological interpretation with Hunting Geological Services, considered the world’s finest map group. When Prince Phillip visited his office and requested how he favored London, David responded: ‘It’s not so bloody sizzling right here, is it?’
He married Gillian in London’s Brompton Oratory in 1956 and on his return to Australia, obtained a analysis fellowship in Sydney University’s Department of Geology and Geophysics. He turned an affiliate professor specialising in civil and mining engineering geology, discipline mapping, and the Sydney basin and sometimes appeared within the NSW Courts as an skilled witness.
When the household travelled within the automobile David would give the kids a map which, because it turned out, was often a geological map 40 years previous. The geology hadn’t modified a lot however complete new cities had arisen in the meantime.
An incorrigible punster, he introduced a way of humour to the division, characterised by membership of the spoof ‘Stop Continental Drift Society’.
Former college students typically rescued him from difficulties, equivalent to at Singapore airport the place his rock-filled baggage enormously exceeded the load restrict. When a helicopter landed whereas he had college students analyzing a reside volcano in New Zealand, he was greeted not with arrest however a cheery ‘Gidday, Dave!’
Geology appeared a mysterious and thrilling world about deep time, involving expeditions into wild and rugged landscapes, on which his youngsters typically joined him, jolting alongside in noisy Land Rovers, visiting mining ghost cities and stopping at each second street slicing.
Surprises included him giving a convention paper in German, answering a reporter in French, or together with bawdy slides of suggestive landforms in a lecture. His workplace, lastly cleared out in 2020, was just like the aftermath of an earthquake.
He remained musically lively, forming and conducting for thirty years the semi-professional choir St Gregory Chorale, which recorded for the ABC and carried out at St Mary’s Cathedral, the place he continued to sing till just lately. For a long time he performed organ at St Philip Neri, Northbridge, was editor of Hosanna: Journal of Church Music/Liturgy, and promoted the repertoire of sacred polyphony.
He helped rescue passengers from a sinking Pittwater ferry within the Nineties. He assisted the conservationist Colong Foundation, was lively in sports activities organisations, and swam day by day at Northbridge baths till 2019. He coached rugby and athletics at St Aloysius College, which his 4 sons attended, and the place he opposed obligatory cadets on ethical grounds. He constructed a sailboat and taught his youngsters to sail.
After retiring in 1989 ‘to get some work done’, he continued to analysis, organise worldwide conferences, and current papers, producing a documentary movie Ngauruhoe Erupts and scores extra publications, together with on such various matters as Aboriginal star maps, and the geological backgrounds of well-known artworks.
In 2006 his life-long achievements had been recognised when he was awarded an honorary doctorate by Sydney University. The quotation learn that ‘he was amongst Australia’s foremost geologists with a global repute within the historical past of geology and geologists in Australasia, a discipline through which he has made excellent and authentic contributions for over fifty years.’ This was adopted by an Order of Australia in 2018 for ‘significant service’ to the geological sciences, skilled teams, and the group, service pushed by his power, potential, ardour, curiosity and immense joie de vivre.
He died in Chatswood in January and is survived by Gillian, sister Mary and youngsters Chris, Shaun, Marty, Lesley and Liam.
Marty Branagan