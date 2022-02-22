David Branagan: ‘amongst Australia’s foremost geologists’

He taught secondary faculty science and labored in photo-geological interpretation with Hunting Geological Services, considered the world’s finest map group. When Prince Phillip visited his office and requested how he favored London, David responded: ‘It’s not so bloody sizzling right here, is it?’ He married Gillian in London’s Brompton Oratory in 1956 and on his return to Australia, obtained a analysis fellowship in Sydney University’s Department of Geology and Geophysics. He turned an affiliate professor specialising in civil and mining engineering geology, discipline mapping, and the Sydney basin and sometimes appeared within the NSW Courts as an skilled witness. When the household travelled within the automobile David would give the kids a map which, because it turned out, was often a geological map 40 years previous. The geology hadn’t modified a lot however complete new cities had arisen in the meantime. David Branagan geologist. An incorrigible punster, he introduced a way of humour to the division, characterised by membership of the spoof ‘Stop Continental Drift Society’.

Former college students typically rescued him from difficulties, equivalent to at Singapore airport the place his rock-filled baggage enormously exceeded the load restrict. When a helicopter landed whereas he had college students analyzing a reside volcano in New Zealand, he was greeted not with arrest however a cheery ‘Gidday, Dave!’ Geology appeared a mysterious and thrilling world about deep time, involving expeditions into wild and rugged landscapes, on which his youngsters typically joined him, jolting alongside in noisy Land Rovers, visiting mining ghost cities and stopping at each second street slicing. Surprises included him giving a convention paper in German, answering a reporter in French, or together with bawdy slides of suggestive landforms in a lecture. His workplace, lastly cleared out in 2020, was just like the aftermath of an earthquake. He remained musically lively, forming and conducting for thirty years the semi-professional choir St Gregory Chorale, which recorded for the ABC and carried out at St Mary’s Cathedral, the place he continued to sing till just lately. For a long time he performed organ at St Philip Neri, Northbridge, was editor of Hosanna: Journal of Church Music/Liturgy, and promoted the repertoire of sacred polyphony. Geologist Dr David Branagan believes he has discovered markings Aboriginals made on stone which plot the constellations within the night time sky,1993. Credit:Fairfax