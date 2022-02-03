David Crosby, Graham Nash and Stephen Stills pull their content from Spotify

toggle caption Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Three extra distinguished musicians are following Neil Young’s lead in eradicating their work from the streaming big Spotify: Young’s former bandmates David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. They are doing so in protest of standard Spotify podcast host Joe Rogan, whom they are saying has been spreading coronavirus misinformation.

In a written assertion despatched to NPR Wednesday afternoon, the musicians mentioned: “David Crosby, Graham Nash, and Stephen Stills have requested that their labels remove their collective recordings from Spotify. In solidarity with their bandmate, Neil Young, and in support of stopping harmful misinformation about COVID, they have decided to remove their records from the streaming platform including the recordings of CSNY, CSN, and CN, as well as Crosby’s and Stills’ solo projects. Nash has already begun the process to take down his solo recordings.”

The assertion continued: “We support Neil and we agree with him that there is dangerous disinformation being aired on Spotify’s Joe Rogan podcast. While we always value alternate points of view, knowingly spreading disinformation during this global pandemic has deadly consequences. Until real action is taken to show that a concern for humanity must be balanced with commerce, we don’t want our music — or the music we made together — to be on the same platform.”

Other artists and creators are requesting to drag or have suspended their content material from Spotify as nicely. First to comply with Young was singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, who wrote on her web site: “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

On Tuesday, vocalist India.Arie wrote on Instagram: “Neil Young opened a door that I MUST walk through … I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons OTHER than his COVID interviews. For me it’s also about his language around race.”

Last week, Rogan made comments about race throughout an interview with Jordan Peterson, a local weather change skeptic and psychologist. Rogan mentioned that he discovered it odd to categorise folks as Black based mostly on pores and skin tone, saying: “Unless you’re talking to someone who is like 100% African, from the darkest place, where they’re not wearing any clothes all day, and they’ve developed all that melanin to protect themselves from the sun, you know, even the term ‘Black’ is weird.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, nonetheless, India.Arie’s albums remained out there on Spotify.

Some podcast hosts who, like Rogan, have unique offers with Spotify have additionally spoken up. In a statement over the weekend from their manufacturing firm, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expressed “concerns” to Spotify in regards to the “all too real consequences of COVID-19 misinformation on its platform.”

Another distinguished host, researcher and creator Brené Brown, who has two unique podcasts on Spotify, mentioned final week that she was suspending offering any new content material to the platform.

In a prolonged assertion posted Tuesday, Brown said that she had paused delivering new episodes till she understood the state of affairs higher. “I wanted to talk to the Spotify leadership about their position, their policies, and the application of those policies,” she wrote. “I met with them twice last week and once again this week. I’ve listened, they’ve listened, and my assessment is that everyone is open and learning — including me.”

Brown added that since her preliminary announcement, she has confronted an onslaught of reactions on-line, “driven by unfounded accusations of censorship.”

She continued: “Comments like ‘I’m canceling you for canceling people’ and ‘I hate censors so you shut up’ and ‘I’m burning your books because I don’t agree with you’ would be ironic and funny if they didn’t demonstrate a complete lack of critical thinking.”