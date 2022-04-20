David Lawrence unveiled as first Black president of Gloucestershire

David Lawrence , the previous England quick bowler, has been unveiled as the brand new President of Gloucestershire.

Lawrence, whose five-match England profession was reduce quick by a horrific knee harm in 1992, claimed 625 wickets in 280 matches for Gloucestershire between 1981 and 1997, by which time he shaped a feared tempo assault alongside Courtney Walsh and Kevin Curran.

He was introduced because the membership’s new president at their AGM on Thursday, and in taking on from the outgoing Roger Gibbons on a two-year time period, is the primary Black president in Gloucestershire’s 152-year historical past.

“I’m a local boy, born in Gloucester itself and I came to Bristol when I was 16, so to be back as President is a great honour for me,” Lawrence stated. “It does show you how far we’ve come as a Club, it shows me where the game is going and needs to go.

“But I’m not right here simply as a token gesture, and what I imply by that could be a lot has occurred in cricket during the last six months, and we all know we have to do extra inside the sport. I’m joyful to be ensuring we’re stepping into the precise course.

“It’s time for more diversity and I know that I’m going to be the first President of colour at Gloucestershire and that means a lot to me.”

Syd has additionally outlined his ambitions to assist encourage the subsequent era, from all backgrounds, to get entangled in cricket with Gloucestershire throughout his time as Club President.

Lawrence intends to play an lively position within the African-Caribbean Engagement (ACE) Programme, amongst different group schemes, in addition to working as a mentor for the membership’s subsequent era of cricketers.

“I think it’s important that we get more inner-city kids playing the game, black, white, male and female”, he added. “I would love to see a local boy walk out to play for Gloucestershire. That would give me immense pleasure to see that happen and that’s what we want; we all want to see more local boys and girls playing for Gloucestershire.”

Despite his big recognition as a participant, Lawrence suffered from racist abuse and prejudice throughout his profession, and final yr he informed the Sky Sports’ documentary “You Guys Are History” how a fellow participant had left a banana pores and skin outdoors his resort room throughout his first away match with the membership in 1981.