David Liverman, one in every of CricInfo’s pioneers within the early years of the web, and a tireless administrator and advocate of cricket in his adopted homeland of Canada, has died in Newfoundland on the age of 66.

Liverman was referred to as “@WGG” to CricInfo colleagues and customers on Internet Relay Chat (IRC), the system that predated the web site’s mainstream existence and, till the onset of formalised on the spot messaging, remained the first technique of communication between its admins thereafter.

As an eminent geologist with an experience in pure hazards reminiscent of avalanches, Liverman studied at Edinburgh University earlier than transferring to Canada in 1978, and was appointed Adjunct Professor of Geography at Memorial University in Newfoundland in 1993, the identical yr that CricInfo (with a capital “I” in these days) formally got here into being.

"I really missed cricket," Liverman recalled in The CricInfo Story, a reunion podcast recorded in 2020. "I used to go to the university library to get the cricket scores six weeks late. That's how I'd find out about what was going on. So when my work took me to Newfoundland, and the internet became available, I thought, well, what the hell can I do with the Internet? Let's find out about cricket. And very quickly I discovered CricInfo."

From that time on, Liverman’s story mirrored that of quite a few like-minded lecturers and programmers throughout the nascent world-wide internet, who populated CricInfo’s huge database and ran the web site till its sale to Wisden in 2002-03.

“I foolishly offered to do something, and then for the next eight years, I spent an awful lot of time doing work for CricInfo of various sorts, including formatting scorecards and news articles, graphics, pretty much everything,” Liverman added. “But it was a very interesting and worthwhile experience.”

Liverman’s tutorial standing rapidly conferred him senior standing throughout the organisation’s free constructions, with numerous colleagues recalling his calm authority and smart counsel because the CricInfo phenomenon started its exponential development within the years main into the dotcom bubble.

Rohan Chandran, who was a freshman at Stanford University previous to taking over a founding function in CricInfo, described Liverman as “an instrumental steadying and unifying force in the rocketship years”.

“I wouldn’t measure his contribution in lines of code written, but it’s entirely plausible that dysfunction would have won out in his absence,” Chandran added. “He did it all for the game and wanted nothing (not money, not his 15 minutes, not a trip to anywhere) out of it in return.”

CricInfo’s homepage menu, within the type of Sydney’s scoreboard, designed by the late David Liverman ESPNcricinfo Ltd

Neeran Karnik, a graduate pupil in Minnesota, and one of many earliest pioneers of CricInfo’s ball-by-ball commentary, added: “I never met Dave personally, only the @WGG persona on IRC,” he recalled. “But he essentially provided the ‘adult supervision’ for CricInfo’s relatively younger and hot-headed management in those early days!”

“He was the voice of sanity and reason in those wild trailblazing times when we barely knew where CricInfo was heading, except that it was,” added Rick Eyre, the Australian author who served as one of many web site’s first editors.

Perhaps Liverman’s most visible contribution was the clickable homepage menu that he designed within the type of Sydney’s iconic scoreboard. He additionally wrote an in depth historical past of CricInfo, and was credited by his colleagues for his tireless manning of the web site’s suggestions, together with his insistence that no submission was too absurd to advantage a reply.

In his spare time, Liverman was additionally a soccer referee and administrator, however cricket was his over-riding sporting love – a lot in order that he was identified to pack a bat and ball on his area journeys to the Canadian outback, and train his college students the fundamentals on whichever seashore, area or river they ended up establishing camp.

He served cricket in his adopted nation in numerous roles, together with as a board member and web site editor for Cricket Canada and Cricket Newfoundland, and in 2012, his enthusiasm even secured him an unlikely function in a movie manufacturing. La Grande Séduction was a 2003 Quebecois story of a coastal fishing neighborhood that teaches itself cricket in a bid to trick a physician into staying of their village. When, a decade later, it was on account of be remade in English, Liverman was recruited to offer technical help in addition to bowling for the motion scenes.

“I achieved my childhood ambition,” Liverman told ESPNcricinfo in 2012 . “I was paid to play cricket! And I was the first person paid to play cricket here: Newfoundland’s one and only cricket professional!”

Liverman’s favorite reminiscence of his CricInfo days, nevertheless, got here on the ICC Trophy in 2001, which was held in Ontario as a qualification match for the 2003 World Cup. With CricInfo offering the reside scoring, it was an opportunity to satisfy a few of his colleagues within the flesh for the primary time, but additionally to serve the game with the fervour that set him aside.

“It was really busy, but it was so much fun,” Liverman recalled. “We were providing information, not for India and Australia fans, but for the Fiji fans, the Dutch fans.

“I nonetheless keep in mind getting messages from Fiji, whereas sitting in a area in rural Toronto, listening to the Fijian crew singing in four-part concord of their little tent as their crew batted. That was only a fantastic expertise, and it could by no means have occurred if I hadn’t obtained roped into CricInfo again in 1995.”

Liverman was diagnosed with prostate cancer last year, and died in St John’s, Newfoundland, on January 29, aged 66. He leaves behind wife Sandra, daughter Beth, and siblings Diana and Michael, as well as a wide-ranging legacy in his beloved sport.