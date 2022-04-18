David Miller classic brings the house down on Chennai Super Kings

Gujarat Titans 170 for 7 (Miller 94*, Rashid 40, Bravo 3-23) beat Chennai Super Kings 169 for five (Gaikwad 73, Joseph 2-34) by three wickets

David Miller performed probably his greatest IPL innings, 94 off 51, to assist Gujarat Titans chase down Chennai Super Kings’ 170 from 16 for 3 and 87 for five. For the primary 17 overs, it was Miller or bust with simply 43 non-Miller runs in 59 authorized deliveries. They wanted 48 now, and have been 4.2% favourites to win. That’s when Rashid Khan , captaining within the absence of Hardik Pandya, lent Miller a hand in sensational trend, hitting Chris Jordan for six, 6, 4 and 6 to show it right into a routine affair for Titans.

Dwayne Bravo, although, was to CSK’s second half what Miller was to Titans’ first half: he bowled 4 overs on the trot beginning with the thirteenth for 23 runs and three wickets, however the different finish leaked 60 off 23 balls with out taking a single wicket. Bravo completed his spell with two strikes in two balls. One of them was Rashid, which left Titans needing 13 off the final over. Miller solely had the bowlers for firm now but it surely did not matter as a result of Jordan saved lacking his yorker, and even bowled a excessive full toss to let Titans get house with one ball to spare.

CSK will probably be gutted that they slipped up within the last overs of each innings. After Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to type with a fifty and Ambati Rayudu ‘s intent promised one other huge ending kick, their final six overs produced simply 45, the third-lowest for a aspect batting first this season. That after the previous 4 had gone for 58. It was Alzarri Joseph , who dragged CSK again with the wicket of Rayudu after which their deep assault turned the screws.

Gaikwad and Rayudu arrange for an enormous end

Titans managed to get essentially the most explosive powerplay batter of this season, Robin Uthappa, early within the innings after his highest IPL rating, and Moeen Ali’s middling IPL continued to depart the rating at 32 for two within the sixth over. However, Gaikwad, simply 35 in 5 matches earlier than this, and Rayudu rebuilt the innings on the lookout for a basic CSK acceleration within the again 10.

Gaikwad and Rayudu take down the most effective of them

Aware of the CSK risk within the final 10 overs, Titans introduced again the most effective of their bowlers instantly to attempt to take a wicket. An all-out assault awaited them. Gaikwad welcomed Joseph again with a pulled six earlier than Rayudu charged down at him and lofted him over long-off. Lockie Ferguson went for a six and a 4. Rayudu hit Rashid himself for a six. At 124 for two in 14, CSK seemed primed.

Joseph begins comeback, others observe

Playing his first match this IPL, Joseph made an outstanding comeback within the fifteenth over. He saved bowling vast outdoors off to make Rayudu hit to the larger boundary. Two performs and misses later, Rayudu in some way caught up with the third, however went solely so far as deep level. Mohammed Shami got here again with solely 4 off the sixteenth, ending with figures of 4-0-20-1. Yash Dayal took Gaikwad out with a low full toss for 73 off 48. Twenty-five balls went with out a boundary as Shivam Dube struggled with the slowness of the pitch.

Rashid, who had maybe saved himself again for MS Dhoni, conceded no boundary within the nineteenth. It was solely Ravindra Jadeja utilizing the brief leg aspect boundary in opposition to Ferguson within the final over, taking 18 off it, that gave CSK a aggressive whole.

Theekshana strikes early

With Pandya, their greatest batter up to now, not enjoying Titans will need to have seemed to Shubman Gill for a serious contribution, however he sadly lower the primary ball he confronted – brief, vast, asking to be hit – straight to cover-point. Maheesh Theekshana , recent off a four-four within the final match, turned the screw with the wickets of Vijay Shankar and Abhinav Manohar within the powerplay. Wriddhiman Saha scored a forgettable 11 off 18 to make it 48 for 4 after eight overs.

Miller time

Miller, although, seemed like he was enjoying on a distinct pitch to the one the place virtually everybody had struggled for timing within the final 12 overs. With Moeen Ali getting grip and switch away from the bat, Miller nonetheless managed to hit a straight 4 and a six within the ninth and eleventh overs. In the twelfth he opened up correctly, taking down Jadeja, who turned the ball into him, hitting him for 2 sixes and a 4. Out of 87 for 4 in 12 overs, Miller had scored 52 off simply 29 balls.

Bravo intervenes

At a time when Miller might need seemed for some assist from the opposite finish, Bravo began his night with a wicket-maiden. The slower ball dipped and gripped for him, and accounted for Rahul Tewatia.

Miller, although, saved going to make up for a sluggish begin from Rashid. These subsequent three overs have been essential as runs might have come solely from Miller’s finish as a result of Rashid knew there wasn’t a lot batting behind him. Runs did come, and in model. Even Bravo and Theekshana went for sixes, making it 52 off the final 4 overs. However, Bravo once more struck again with a boundary-less seventeenth to depart Titans a one-in-25 probability of profitable.

Rashid’s whippage

With a brief leg-side boundary in play, Rashid unfurled these wrists in opposition to Jordan, essentially the most profligate death-overs bowler in IPL chases, within the 18th over. The helicopter despatched the primary half-volley flying over midwicket. Jordan went vast second ball, however Rashid performed a sensational slice over level for a six over the longer boundary. Jordan missed the yorker twice once more and went for 4 and 6. By the top of the over, Titans have been 56% favourites to win.

Bravo introduced CSK again with one other slower one to do away with Rashid. At 13 off seven, Joseph had a free hit to attempt to get a boundary however he discovered long-off. He nonetheless left Miller on strike for the beginning of the final over.