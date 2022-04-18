David Miller classic brings the house down on Chennai Super Kings
Gujarat Titans 170 for 7 (Miller 94*, Rashid 40, Bravo 3-23) beat Chennai Super Kings 169 for five (Gaikwad 73, Joseph 2-34) by three wickets
Dwayne Bravo, although, was to CSK’s second half what Miller was to Titans’ first half: he bowled 4 overs on the trot beginning with the thirteenth for 23 runs and three wickets, however the different finish leaked 60 off 23 balls with out taking a single wicket. Bravo completed his spell with two strikes in two balls. One of them was Rashid, which left Titans needing 13 off the final over. Miller solely had the bowlers for firm now but it surely did not matter as a result of Jordan saved lacking his yorker, and even bowled a excessive full toss to let Titans get house with one ball to spare.
Gaikwad and Rayudu arrange for an enormous end
Titans managed to get essentially the most explosive powerplay batter of this season, Robin Uthappa, early within the innings after his highest IPL rating, and Moeen Ali’s middling IPL continued to depart the rating at 32 for two within the sixth over. However, Gaikwad, simply 35 in 5 matches earlier than this, and Rayudu rebuilt the innings on the lookout for a basic CSK acceleration within the again 10.
Gaikwad and Rayudu take down the most effective of them
Aware of the CSK risk within the final 10 overs, Titans introduced again the most effective of their bowlers instantly to attempt to take a wicket. An all-out assault awaited them. Gaikwad welcomed Joseph again with a pulled six earlier than Rayudu charged down at him and lofted him over long-off. Lockie Ferguson went for a six and a 4. Rayudu hit Rashid himself for a six. At 124 for two in 14, CSK seemed primed.
Joseph begins comeback, others observe
Rashid, who had maybe saved himself again for MS Dhoni, conceded no boundary within the nineteenth. It was solely Ravindra Jadeja utilizing the brief leg aspect boundary in opposition to Ferguson within the final over, taking 18 off it, that gave CSK a aggressive whole.
Theekshana strikes early
Miller time
Miller, although, seemed like he was enjoying on a distinct pitch to the one the place virtually everybody had struggled for timing within the final 12 overs. With Moeen Ali getting grip and switch away from the bat, Miller nonetheless managed to hit a straight 4 and a six within the ninth and eleventh overs. In the twelfth he opened up correctly, taking down Jadeja, who turned the ball into him, hitting him for 2 sixes and a 4. Out of 87 for 4 in 12 overs, Miller had scored 52 off simply 29 balls.
Bravo intervenes
At a time when Miller might need seemed for some assist from the opposite finish, Bravo began his night with a wicket-maiden. The slower ball dipped and gripped for him, and accounted for Rahul Tewatia.
Miller, although, saved going to make up for a sluggish begin from Rashid. These subsequent three overs have been essential as runs might have come solely from Miller’s finish as a result of Rashid knew there wasn’t a lot batting behind him. Runs did come, and in model. Even Bravo and Theekshana went for sixes, making it 52 off the final 4 overs. However, Bravo once more struck again with a boundary-less seventeenth to depart Titans a one-in-25 probability of profitable.
Rashid’s whippage
With a brief leg-side boundary in play, Rashid unfurled these wrists in opposition to Jordan, essentially the most profligate death-overs bowler in IPL chases, within the 18th over. The helicopter despatched the primary half-volley flying over midwicket. Jordan went vast second ball, however Rashid performed a sensational slice over level for a six over the longer boundary. Jordan missed the yorker twice once more and went for 4 and 6. By the top of the over, Titans have been 56% favourites to win.
Bravo introduced CSK again with one other slower one to do away with Rashid. At 13 off seven, Joseph had a free hit to attempt to get a boundary however he discovered long-off. He nonetheless left Miller on strike for the beginning of the final over.
Jordan once more saved lacking his yorker, and when he bowled the excessive full toss with seven required off three, it was virtually recreation over. The 38 he conceded off 11 authorized balls was solely behind Thisara Perera’s 41 in 9 balls for runs conceded on the dying in an IPL chase.
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo