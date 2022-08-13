David Popovici breaks world 100m freestyle record at European Championships | More sports News – Times of India

David Popovici. (AP Photo)

ROME: David Popovici broke the boys’s 100m freestyle world document to win gold on the European Championships in Rome on Saturday.

The 17-year-old Romanian double world champion swam 46.86sec to slice 0.05sec off the previous mark set by Brazilian Cesar Cielo in the identical pool on the 2009 World Championships within the period of buoyant physique fits.

The quickest time in a textile swimsuit had been 46.96 set by American Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel on the 2019 World Championships.

Hungary’s Kristof Milak was second on Saturday with Italy’s Alessandro Miressi third.

Popovici had eased into the ultimate on Friday with a brand new European document of 46.98 seconds.

Only two different swimmers managed to dip below 48sec on Friday, Milak and Miressi within the different semi-final, however each have been a way off Popovici.

In June, Popovici turned the primary man to finish the 100-200m freestyle double on the World Championships in practically 50 years.

In a golden summer time, he additionally gained three European junior titles in his house city of Bucharest.

Another 17-year-old world champion additionally added European gold on Saturday.

Italian Benedetta Pilato gained the ladies’s 100m breaststroke in 1:05.97, greater than a second-and-half exterior the world document set by American Lilly King in 2017.

Pilato was adopted house by compatriot Lisa Angiolini and Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte, the 50m world champion.

Pilato imitated her compatriot Federico Poggio, who gained the boys’s 200m breaststroke on Friday.

Swedish veteran Sarah Sjostrom gained the ladies’s 50m butterfly gold for the fifth time in 24.96. The 28-year-old is the one lady to go below 25 seconds within the occasions in a 50m pool.

France’s Marie Wattel gained silver in 25.33 with Maaike de Waard of the Netherlands a distant third in 25.62.

Frenchman Yohann Ndoye Brouard gained the opening last of the night when he took the boys’s 200m backstroke in 1 min 55.62 sec.

Ndoye Brouard needed to swim his semi-final twice on Friday due to an issue along with his beginning block and ended up qualifying on time in an empty pool.

He beat Hungary’s Benedek Kovacs in 1:56.03 and England’s Luke Greenbank (1:56.15).