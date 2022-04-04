David Quarrey named as UK’s permanent representative to NATO
A senior diplomat stated he seems to be ahead to working with allies
to maintain the nation protected when he takes up the publish of the UK’s
everlasting consultant to NATO, Trend reviews citing Independent.
The UK’s joint delegation can be led by David Quarrey,
at present the Prime Minister’s worldwide affairs adviser and
deputy nationwide safety adviser.
He will take over from Dame Sarah MacIntosh this month.
Boris Johnson authorized the appointment of Mr Quarrey on the
advice from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) stated Mr
Quarrey is likely one of the UK’s most skilled senior diplomats.
He has served as UK Ambassador to Israel, director for the
Middle East and North Africa on the FCDO, and director for overseas
coverage within the National Security Secretariat within the Cabinet
Office.
He has accomplished postings in India and Zimbabwe, and on the UK’s
Permanent Representation to the United Nations in New York.