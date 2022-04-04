A senior diplomat stated he seems to be ahead to working with allies

to maintain the nation protected when he takes up the publish of the UK’s

everlasting consultant to NATO, Trend reviews citing Independent.

The UK’s joint delegation can be led by David Quarrey,

at present the Prime Minister’s worldwide affairs adviser and

deputy nationwide safety adviser.

He will take over from Dame Sarah MacIntosh this month.

Boris Johnson authorized the appointment of Mr Quarrey on the

advice from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) stated Mr

Quarrey is likely one of the UK’s most skilled senior diplomats.

He has served as UK Ambassador to Israel, director for the

Middle East and North Africa on the FCDO, and director for overseas

coverage within the National Security Secretariat within the Cabinet

Office.

He has accomplished postings in India and Zimbabwe, and on the UK’s

Permanent Representation to the United Nations in New York.