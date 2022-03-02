David Warner and Dwayne Bravo dance to Akshay Kumar’s Bachchhan Paandey song

Australian cricketer David Warner is somebody who is thought to entertain his followers by dancing to newest songs or enacting dialogues on his Instagram account alongside along with his spouse and children. Warner had been creating many movies on Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise film. This time he has danced to the most recent tune from Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. And he’s joined by West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo who has additionally grooved to the identical tune. The movies of the cricketers will certainly go away you entertained.

Warner nails the hook step of the tune Maar Khayegaa completely in his Instagram video uploaded yesterday. He has even added a filter to his eyes to make them look chilly and scary similar to Akshay’s character within the film. The video has already acquired greater than three million views.

“How did I go,” he captioned the video and in addition tagged actor Akshay Kumar.

Watch the Instagram Reel of David Warner under:

People have been all reward for Warner’s dance and wished him to strive his luck in motion pictures.

“Akshay paji is waiting to sign a movie with you,” an Instagram consumer commented on Warner’s video. “Next bollywood star. Directors please note the name Warner. Include him in your next movie,” commented one other.

Dwayne Bravo, popularly often known as DJ Bravo, additionally shared his video of dancing to the tune a day in the past to which Warner had additionally commented.

“Champion ready to take on @akshaykumar, had some fun doing this power hit!” he captioned the video tagging the Bollywood famous person. The video has been seen greater than 1.5 million occasions up to now.

Watch Dwayne Bravo’s video under:

“Haha I was about to do this one lol too good,” Warner commented on Bravo’s video. “Amazing big brother,” mentioned one other.

Akshay Kumar’s newest film Bachchhan Paandey is all set to launch on March 18 and its first tune Maar Khayegaa is changing into a chartbuster with its catchy tune and hook step.

Who do you assume danced higher on the Bachchhan Paandey tune, David Warner or Dwayne Bravo?