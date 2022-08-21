Sports
David Warner open to have discussions with CA to get lifetime captaincy ban overturned | Cricket News – Times of India
SYDNEY: David Warner on Sunday known as upon Cricket Australia to “open their doors” and focus on overturning his lifetime management ban, saying he’s trying ahead to having an “honest conversation” with the board.
In the aftermath of the 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, former skipper Steve Smith was stripped of the captaincy and banned from main Australia for 2 years, whereas Warner was handed a extra extreme punishment — a lifelong management ban.
However, a number of former and present gamers, together with Test skipper Pat Cummins, have known as for Warner’s life ban to finish.
“That hasn’t really been brought to the table,” Warner was quoted saying by ESPNCricinfo.
“As I’ve said plenty of times off the record, it’s upon the board to reach out to me and open their doors. Then I can sit down and have an honest conversation with them,” he added.
Warner, Smith and batter Cameron Bancroft had been banned from enjoying home or worldwide cricket as punishment for his or her roles within the notorious ball-tampering scandal.
Warner and Smith had been banned for one yr, whereas Bancroft was suspended for 9 months.
The 35-year-old Warner will characteristic within the Big Bash League for the primary time since 2013 after signing a two-year cope with the Sydney Thunder.
The captaincy spot is open at Sydney Thunder after their former skipper Usman Khawaja moved to Brisbane Heat.
However, Warner mentioned he could be chief with out having the title.
“I’ve got the experience, I’m a leader in the side anyway without having a title,” he mentioned.
“That’s what I’m about, giving back, so if they (younger players) can pick my brains in any way, my phone is always there, they have my number, and they can see me when I’m at the practice facilities,” he mentioned.
