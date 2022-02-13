David Warner replies to fan on Twitter after he posts his photos for 23 days

Fans usually go to very large lengths to get a reply from their favorite actor or cricketer on Twitter and go over the moon after they succeed. One such fan had his want fulfilled by Australian cricketer David Warner. He replied to an Indian fan on Twitter after he shared Warner’s photographs for 23 days ready for his reply. The newly-recruited Delhi Capitals participant replied “Hiiiiiii” with folded fingers emojis and it was sufficient for the fan, who was ready for the reply.

The man thanked David Warner for replying to his tweet and wished him luck for the Pakistan sequence and the IPL.

See the interplay between David Warner and the fan under:

Thankkkk uuuuuuuu soooooooooo a lot @davidwarner31 I haven’t got phrases for the time being now 🥺🥺🥺🥺 All the very best for Pakistan sequence and the ipl 😁 — Soham Mukhopadhyay (@kingsoham1706) February 11, 2022

Social media was abuzz yesterday after the IPL public sale during which David Warner was purchased by his previous staff Delhi Capitals for ₹6.25 crore. The 35-year-old began his IPL profession for Delhi Daredevils, because it was recognized then from 2009 to 2013 earlier than switching to SunRisers Hyderabad, whom he represented until the 2021 IPL.

“Congrats bro. And thanks for showing positvity for pakistan series,” a Twitter person commented on Warner’s reply to the fan.

“So what happened now that Warner replied to your tweet?” an individual questioned.

What would you write to your favorite cricketer in order that they reply?