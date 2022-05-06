David Warner wasn’t bothered about his hundred, asked me to hit hard in final over: Rovman Powell – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rovman Powell smashed a quick-fire 67 off 35 with 18 of it coming within the final over as Delhi Capitals crossed the 200-run mark in opposition to Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier than registering a 21-run win in IPL 2022 on Thursday.

On the opposite finish of the pitch was David Warner who was on 92 (58) earlier than the ultimate over of DC’s innings, however the batter didn’t get an opportunity to bat within the final over and missed out on a century as Powell smashed Umran Malik for 3 fours and a six. Despite missing the chance to deliver up a ton, Warner was seen celebrating each time Powell hit Malik for a boundary shot.

After his blistering knock, Powell revealed the dialog he had with Warner forward of the ultimate over.

“I wanted him (David Warner) to get to a hundred, but he asked me to hit as hard as I could, and wasn’t bothered about his own hundred. Sometimes you plan for a particular ball, be it the slower or the yorker, but the pitch is so good and the ball was coming on nicely,” Powell informed the broadcaster Star Sports.

“I had a dialog with Pant a couple of days again within the resort room, he requested me the place I wished to bat, I simply requested him to have belief in me. I’ve improved my recreation in opposition to the spinners in addition to the pacers, wish to give myself an opportunity, play some 10-15 balls after which play the pictures,” the West Indian added speaking about his personal batting.

Powell, who was purchased for Rs 2.8 crore by DC within the IPL 2022 auctions, has been in wonderful type of late. The power-hitter has scored 171 runs within the final 4 matches with DC successful two of them.

With a complete of 5 wins from 10 matches, Delhi are again within the combine for the playoffs. They subsequent play Chennai Super Kings on 8 May.

