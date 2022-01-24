Davids brace seals magical Malaga title for Blitzboks | Sport

Selvyn Davids scored a golden level attempt to safe one more Sevens title for the Springbok Sevens crew once they beat Argentina 24-17 within the Malaga Sevens last on Sunday night.

Davids’s brace of tries was two of the 4 tries scored by Neil Powell’s aspect, who twice needed to come again from deficits to assert the crown.

While the ultimate success wasn’t fairly the revenge for Argentina dumping them out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Sevens match, the Blitzboks conceded an early attempt, then watched Joaquin de la Vega scoring a brace that noticed Argentina transfer from 12-5 down to steer 17-12.

Davids had scored SA’s first attempt to give them a 7-5 lead, from the place JC Pretorius added his landing to present SA their five-point buffer.

De la Vega’s brace threatened to derail SA’s title defence as he took Argentina to a 17-12 lead, however Justin Geduld leveled issues out.

After placing Argentina beneath extreme breakdown stress, the Blitzbokke step by step discovered gaps and with the Pumas defence stretched, Davids burst by way of a spot and scored the match-winning attempt.

The Malaga success noticed SA keep prime of the general log with 66 factors.