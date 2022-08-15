Davidson earns 1st Angels win, beats slumping Twins 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Tucker Davidson pitched six innings of four-hit ball for his first Angels win, Luis Rengifo had a two-run double and Los Angeles received back-to-back sequence for the primary time in three months with a 4-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

Shohei Ohtani had an RBI single for the Angels, who’ve received 5 of six general. Los Angeles hadn’t received consecutive sequence since mid-May, when its freefall started from first place within the AL West to what’s virtually sure to be an eighth consecutive nonplayoff season.

Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer within the first inning for the Twins, who went 1-4 this week in Southern California whereas falling into an 0-for-18 hunch with runners in scoring place. Minnesota has misplaced 5 of six general to fall 2 1/2 video games behind Cleveland atop the AL Central.

Davidson (2-3) yielded solely two runs in a strong Big A debut for the Angels, who acquired the left-hander on the commerce deadline for nearer Raisel Iglesias.

Davidson was hit laborious final weekend in Seattle in his first begin along with his new workforce, however he settled in properly in Anaheim, pitching shutout ball in his closing 5 innings. The victory was the second of his main league profession after incomes his first for the Braves on May 17.

Jaime Barría pitched two scoreless innings of aid, and José Quijada completed for his third save.

Ohtani reached base thrice, scored a run and was caught stealing second base on the day earlier than his twentieth mound begin of the season.

Chris Archer (2-6) gave up 4 hits and three runs over 4 innings for Minnesota, placing out 5. The veteran remained winless in six appearances since June 25.

Davidson received off to a different sluggish begin when Buxton’s twenty eighth homer of the season barely cleared the fence line in proper discipline, however he retired 12 of his subsequent 13 batters.

Rengifo tied it with a slicing two-out drive to left within the third, scoring Ohtani and David Fletcher. Rengifo is likely one of the few vivid spots within the Angels’ summer time collapse, getting a success in 38 of LA’s final 44 video games whereas exhibiting his abilities as a flexible infielder.

Los Angeles went forward within the fourth when Jo Adell doubled and scored on Kurt Suzuki’s flyout. Ohtani’s RBI single added an insurance coverage run within the seventh.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Angels: Mike Trout took batting observe once more Sunday, and he’s anticipated to face stay pitching quickly. The three-time AL MVP hasn’t performed since July 12 on account of a again harm, however he says he desires to return this season.

UP NEXT

Twins: Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.95 ERA) takes the mound again dwelling Monday when Minnesota opens a three-game sequence with Kansas City.

Angels: Ohtani (10-7, 2.68 ERA) seems to extend his career-best victory whole Monday when the Mariners go to the Big A for the primary time for the reason that groups had a wild brawl right here in late June. Ohtani is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 4 profession begins towards Seattle.