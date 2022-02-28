Sports
Davis Cup: Denmark’s singles squad is not as deep in absence of Rune, says India’s Gunneswaran | Tennis News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India’s ace tennis participant Prajnesh Gunneswaran forward of the Davis Cup tie in opposition to Denmark on Monday stated that rankings do not matter a lot and added that the Danish crew’s singles squad will not be deep because it might have been after the World No. 90 Holger Rune confirmed his unavailability for the two-day rubber on the grass courts of the Delhi Gymkhana Club (DGC) right here.
Three-time finalist India will lock horns with Denmark within the World Group playoff I tie on the weekend of March 4 and 5 right here.
Rune, the winner of the 2019 French Open boys’ singles title, was anticipated to spearhead the Danish problem in opposition to India – no different participant from Denmark is ranked contained in the Top-200 of the ATP world rankings.
The presence of the ITF Junior champion (2019) would have spiced up the proceedings on the Davis Cup, with some thrilling contest anticipated between India’s singles gamers Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Yuki Bhambri.
Talking about Rune, Gunneswaran informed ANI: “Rune is not here so the singles squad is not as deep as it could have been for Denmark. Of course, the Davis Cup rankings don’t matter so much. It could be either way even if on paper we are stronger.”
“So, I think it is not for the ranking as such to go in there and try to play well as much as possible. Nielsen is an experienced player and that will be a good match with Nielsen in doubles,” he added.
The two-day rubber on the quick grass courts of DGC would be the first tie between India and Denmark since September 1984 when the guests gained 3-2 at Aarhus. The solely different time either side confronted one another was in 1927 when Denmark blanked India 5-0 within the quarterfinals in Copenhagen.
“Preparation has been going pretty well. Overall looking forward to it. We had a few days of practice here and think we are all enjoying the conditions and looking forward to it,” Gunneswaran stated.
“The captain has got a lot of options. Ram, Yuki and myself can all play on grass. We all had good runs here, especially Rohan is a veteran, he can play on any surface. So, we are looking forward to having a good first day,” he added.
India’s squad for Davis Cup: Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Yuki Bhambri, Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Divij Sharan. Reserves: Saketh Myneni and Digvijay Pratap Singh.
Denmark’s squad for Davis Cup: Mikael Torpegaard (ranked 210), Johannes Ingildsen (ranked 805), Christian Sigsgaard (ranked 833), Elmer Moller (ranked 1708), Frederik Lochte Nielsen (captain).
