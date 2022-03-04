Davis Cup: Ramkumar Puts India Ahead With Easy Win Over Sigsgaard | Tennis News

Ramkumar Ramanathan didn’t even want his ‘A sport’ to place India 1-0 forward within the Davis Cup World Group I Play-off tie towards Denmark as he walked out with a straightforward straight-set win over an error-prone Christian Sigsgaard, in New Delhi on Friday. Taking full benefit of the Danish participant’s discomfort on the low bounce grass courtroom, Ramkumar cruised to a 6-3 6-2 win over Christian, ranked as little as 824, within the opening singles of the tie at Delhi Gymkhana Club.

There was hardly any struggle within the match, that lasted simply 59 minutes, as Christian made it simple for the A hundred and seventieth-ranked Indian together with his never-ending unforced errors.

Yuki Bhambri will now tackle Mikael Torpegaard within the second singles.

Christian struggled together with his serve, committing as many as three double faults within the second sport of the opening set and was down a breakpoint however Ramkumar couldn’t capitalise on that probability.

Ramkumar largely used backhand slices for returns and stayed stable on his service video games. Christian once more handed Ramkumar a break probability when he double-faulted at 30-all within the fourth sport.

A protracted rally ensued with each gamers placing to make use of their backhand slice stroke however Ramkumar finally prevailed.

There weren’t many factors when the lanky Indian charged the online, a technique which was anticipated to be adopted by him, however the error-prone sport of Christian made it simple for Ramkumar.

The Indian had three set factors within the eighth sport however may convert none. He sealed the opening set within the subsequent sport with a stable serve that Christian couldn’t return, netting a backhand.

In the second set it was Christian who blinked first, happening 0-40 within the third sport. He started with a double fault and Ramkumar put his rival beneath extra stress with a shocking forehand crosscourt return winner. Christian then netted a return.

The Danish participant handed the break to the house participant when he hit a backhand lengthy on the third breakpoint. There was no finish to Christian’s battle and Ramkumar completed the match with an ace within the eighth sport after failing to transform 4 match factors within the earlier sport.

