Davison, SVG claim Supercar poles in Perth

Defending Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen and Ford rival Will Davison have secured pole positions for Sunday’s races in Perth.

Davison will begin the primary of the 2 46-lap races at Wanneroo Raceway on the entrance of the grid with van Gisbergen compelled to accept eleventh spot after operating into site visitors points within the first 10-minute qualifying run.

Red Bull Ampol Racing star van Gisbergen, who gained Saturday’s evening race to increase his championship result in 157 factors, rebounded within the second qualifying run by posting the quickest lap to this point this weekend.

Sunday’s first qualifying run belonged to Shell V-Power Racing’s Davison, who clocked a 53.6293 second lap to assert pole forward of Tickford Racing’s Cam Waters (53.6647).

Waters’ teammate Jake Kostecki will begin the primary 110km race from third alongside cousin Brodie Kostecki on the second row of the grid.

The session led to controversial style although when veteran Mark Winterbottom, warming up his tyres, baulked the flying laps of van Gisbergen and teammate Broc Feeney.

Winterbottom was subsequently handed a three-position penalty for impeding the Holden pair, that means he’ll begin Sunday’s first race from the again of the grid.

Van Gisbergen responded within the second session by posting a 53.4632 to assert his second pole place of a season the place he is already gained seven of 10 races.

“It’s a nice surprise … still angry at Winterbottom for stuffing me in the first one but that’s awesome,” van Gisbergen mentioned.

“Thanks to the team but yeah, the first race is going to be tough today.

“Hopefully go some folks, placed on a present after which see how we go within the final one.”

Davison will start the second race from second on the grid with teammate Anton De Pasquale and David Reynolds just behind them.

Sunday’s two qualifying runs continued Walkinshaw Andretti United’s horror weekend with championship contender Chaz Mostert and teammate Nick Percat both well off the pace and set to start both races at the back of the grid.

The first race begins at 12.05pm (1405AEST) earlier than the ultimate race of the weekend will get underway at 3.45pm (1745AEST).