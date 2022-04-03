Day 2 of Antalya Grand Slam showcases the talent of the Judo World

The second day of the Antalya Grand Slam noticed native kids fill the stadium in anticipation of one other nice day of Judo. They witnessed an thrilling opening ceremony, the place International Judo Federation President, Mr. Marius Vizer and Turkish Judo Federation President Mr Sezer Huysuz formally opened this 12 months’s Grand Slam.

Going for Gold

Great Britain’s Lucy Renshall returned to her superb run off type, catching Hungary’s Ozbas to defend her Antalya Grand Slam title from 2021. She has now earned her fourth Grand Slam Gold. The British lady is changing into the one to look at at within the -63kg class. Mr. Marius Vizer, president of the International Judo Federation, awarded the medals.

In the below 73kg class, younger Georgian sensation Giorgi Terashvili took his first ever medal on the world judo tour, and it was gold. He earned it after defeating Italy’s Lombardo who had not too long ago modified weight class. He was awarded his medals by Chairman of CEDCO Hungary Mr Michael Michaely.

French Veteran brings medal residence

A rollercoaster ultimate noticed France’s former -70kg World Champion Marie-Ève Gahié come from a rating all the way down to carry out this sensational Ippon. After having missed the Olympic choice in Tokyo, Gahié appears to have discovered her focus.

She was awarded her medals by IJF Director General Mr Vlad Marinescu.

Brazilian younger pup beats Belgian World Champion

There was an enormous shock as younger Brazilian Guilherme Schmidt defeated the World Champion from Belgium, Mathias Casse on his strategy to the ultimate. There he met the person who everybody had come to see, native hero and powerhouse Judoka, Vedat Albayrak.

But Schmidt continued his unimaginable day, as he dashed the host nation’s hopes of a Gold, armlocking the Turkish Judoka to take his first ever Grand Slam medal with a improbable transition to groundwork. The medals have been awarded by Mr Yavuz Yükselir, President of Yükselir group

Future of Turkish Judo is able to go

There was nonetheless rather a lot for the native crowd to cheer for, as their whole residence Judoka put in stable performances, each with thrilling throws and in addition demonstrating they’re no strangers to groundwork. Inspiring the younger Judoka in attendance, the way forward for the subsequent era of Turkish Judo seems to be brilliant!